British health officials will now allow people to mix COVID-19 vaccines as the pandemic rages on — but experts warn it could be risky.The tweak in vaccine advice, which comes as the country grapples with a new, highly contagious mutation of the virus, marks a surprising departure from previous guidance — and a starkly different approach to the vaccine rollout in the US, The New York Times reported The UK protocol now states that a person can receive their follow-up COVID-19 jab with a different vaccine candidate to their first dose, if necessary.The updated guidance states:However, the protocol does reiterate that receiving a second dose of the same vaccination is preferable, noting that a different inoculation should only be used if the patient is at "immediate high risk" or is considered "unlikely to attend again." "In these circumstances, as both the vaccines are based on the spike protein, it is likely the second dose will help to boost the response to the first dose," it explained.Cornell University vaccine expert John Moore told the Times, adding that theThe update also stands in contrast to the guidelines established by theThe CDC wrote, noting the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices:"Either of the currently authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can be used when indicated, the CDC wrote, noting that the Advisory Committee on Immunization PracticesThe CDC does go on to say thatWhen contacted by The Post, the CDC declined to comment on the UK's updated guidance and whether it would reassess its own guidance in light of the new advice.The UK, which has surpassed 2.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, is battling a surge in infections as a more contagious variant sweeps across the country — prompting at least 17 countries to announce British travel bans.