'This is really going to blow up': Giuliani predicts election challenge triumph after Christmas
Washington Examiner
Wed, 23 Dec 2020 10:59 UTC
The former New York City mayor traveled to Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday night, as did President Trump, who is staying at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, for the Christmas holiday.
Upon exiting the airport, Giuliani said he was in town for talks about legal challenges to the election, which so far have seen little success, according to the Palm Beach Post. This follows Trump huddling with conservative lawmakers who are planning a long-shot bid to object when the House and Senate meet on Jan. 6 to certify the Electoral College results.
Asked what his next move will be, Giuliani said, "I can't tell you that."
In a video posted to his YouTube page on Wednesday afternoon, Giuliani claimed that legislatures in several battleground states that went for Biden, including Arizona and Georgia, will be reviewing their decisions to certify the election results "based on newly discovered evidence" during the period after Christmas. "Starting after Christmas, this is really going to blow up," he pledged.
Also on Wednesday, the Supreme Court appeared to shun Trump's Pennsylvania election challenge by setting the date for the state's response to Jan. 22 — two days after Inauguration Day. John Eastman, Trump's attorney in the case, told the Washington Examiner that he expects the court to expedite the case and move up the response date.
Giuliani said over the weekend that the Trump team will refocus its strategy on claiming that voting machines in several battleground states that Trump lost were used to flip votes to Biden. These allegations have not held up in court. Federal and state officials said they have not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud, and the electronic voting machine companies targeted by the allegations are gearing up for litigation.
While claiming to be on Air Force One, Giuliani told radio hosts John Catsimatidis and Kevin McCullough on 77 WABC in a phone interview Wednesday that he'd "love" to take discovery of Dominion Voting Systems.
Trump tweeted a call Wednesday evening for the immediate appointment of a special counsel to investigate allegations of voter fraud. "This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined!" he said. Giuliani said during the 77 WABC interview he supports the idea of a special counsel to investigate the election, but he said that he couldn't say what he recommended to the president.
Trump's public schedule for Christmas Eve contained an unusual description of his plans for the day: "As the Holiday season approaches, President Trump will continue to work tirelessly for the American People. His schedule includes many meetings and calls."
Comment: Pulling out all the stops, the president had this to say:
