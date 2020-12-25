Supreme Court
US Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared to shun President Trump's Pennsylvania election challenge by setting the date for the state's response to Jan. 22 — two days after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Trump, who filed the suit on Monday, requested that the court expedite the case's proceedings and require Pennsylvania to respond by today. In a petition filed to the court, Trump's lawyers wrote that speeding up the timeline is essential "because once candidates have taken office, it will be impossible to repair election results tainted by illegally and belatedly cast or absentee and mail ballots."

"Without expedited review, petitioner's appellate rights-and this court's power to resolve the important constitutional and legal questions presented for this election may be irrevocably lost," wrote John Eastman, Trump's attorney in the case.

Eastman told the Washington Examiner that he expects the court to expedite the case and move up the response date.

Trump's case takes issue with several decisions handed down by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholding the state's laws allowing for greater latitude for mail-in ballots. Trump's legal team claims there is a "strong likelihood" Pennsylvania's high court violated the Constitution, claiming that decisions by the Pennsylvania Legislature on mail-in ballots led to fraud.

The Supreme Court earlier in December rejected a case filed by Republican Rep. Mike Kelly that made similar claims.

The Supreme Court also rejected a case filed by Texas in which Trump sought to intervene by challenging election procedures in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia.