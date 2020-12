© Reuters



The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared to shun President Trump's Pennsylvania election challengeTrump, who filed the suit on Monday,and require Pennsylvania to respond by today. In a petition filed to the court, Trump's lawyers wrote thattainted by illegally and belatedly cast or absentee and mail ballots.""Without expedited review, petitioner's appellate rights-and this court's power to resolve the important constitutional and legal questions presented for this election may be irrevocably lost," wrote John Eastman, Trump's attorney in the case.Eastman told the Washington Examiner that he expects the court to expedite the case and move up the response date.Trump's case takes issue with several decisions handed down by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholding the state's laws allowing for greater latitude for mail-in ballots.The Supreme Court earlier in December rejected a case filed by Republican Rep. Mike Kelly that made similar claims.The Supreme Court also rejected a case filed by Texas in which Trump sought to intervene by challenging election procedures in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia.