Dublin and Paris have imposed restrictions on travel from Britain for at least 48 hours. It comes as a slew of European countries mull travel bans over the new coronavirus strain the UK government has warned Brits about.The Irish government says the measures, banning private travel between the UK and Ireland, will take effect on"General travel between here and Britain is going to be restricted, and we will review it on Tuesday morning," Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told Virgin Media News.Mere minutes after the Irish announcement, French PM Jean Castex tweeted that Paris is also imposing a similar 48-hour restriction on travel from the UK, but "for all means of transport."Castex added that all French nationals arriving from the UK may be required to take a PCR test after the initial "precautionary period."For those in Britain, Londoners and residents of Southeast England in particular,, however. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ramped up the restrictions on Saturday, including to near-lockdown 'Tier 4' level in the said regions. This means in effect that Christmas has been cancelled for millions of Brits, in spite of the looser plan announced earlier, while other parts of the UK have had any potential gatherings severely restricted.Many weren't happy at the prospect and, while crowds took to railway stations and roads to try and escape Tier-4 areas in time for the Sunday travel ban, Brits on social media vented at Johnson for the seemingly abrupt change of heart. Sunday's numerous movement bans on UK travellers in Europe have only added insult to injury."Time to (re-)acquaint ourselves with the phrase 'sick man of Europe'," one unhappy Mancunian wrote "Love to see Ireland cancelling flights from the UK so I'm stuck here again, thanks Boris you halfwit moron," another frustrated commenter wrote "This is what happens when you don't think through your excuse for making the mother of all U Turns," a Yorkshire man tweeted in an apparent jab at Johnson's move.One Arsenal fan even reimagined the classic Mitchell and Webb sketch, suggesting Johnson himself may now be wondering, "Are we the baddies?""The whole of EUROPE is going to ban us to teach us the biggest lesson ever!" tweeted yet another critic In contrast, few in the UK have been cheering on the restrictions, although the measures have been justified by the "rapidly spreading" new strain of coronavirus detected in England. On Saturday, Johnson saidor that it would not be susceptible to the available vaccines. However, just as the EU countries said they needed days to assess the potential new dangers, the significance of the newly-emerging strain is yet to be studied and described.A slew of videos was shared on social media purporting to show the vast queues and crowds of people attempting to flee the country ahead of the yuletide Tier 4 lockdown which came into effect over the weekend.Scores of people were left stranded amid"All passengers are advised to check their flight status and travel advice before travelling to the airport," Heathrow Airport tweeted "If you do not have a ticket or you are destined for a country with an active UK ban in place, you will not be able to check-in and therefore should contact your airline."amid fears that the new strain may be even more contagious than Covid-19 itself.while more data is gathered on the worrying new strain, known as VUI-202012/01. The new strain is reportedly up to 70 percent more transmissible than its predecessors.The majority of new cases in the UK were recorded in London and the southeast of England, butdefinitively, though it is the presumed likely cause."It has also been detected in Wales, in Scotland, we have not had any detected in Northern Ireland," Dr Susan Hopkins, from Public Health England (PHE) said in an interview.Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the outbreak allegedly caused by the new strain is "out of control" adding that it creates "an incredibly difficult end to frankly an awful year."The, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who warned Londoners to stay away from the stations unless they were "permitted to travel" on Sunday.Specially appointed 'Christmas travel tsar' and Network Rail chair Peter Hendy backed him up. "are in place to ensure only essential journeys take place," he stated,Travelers in and out of the locked-down area were, though National Police Chiefs' council chair Martin Hewitt statedthough chief constable Iain Livingstone also said they'd stop short of roadblocks and checkpoints.Health Secretary Matt Hancock was less clear when asked how police planned to enforce the edict, telling the BBC he hoped "polic[ing] the transit system" would be "done by consent." Police would not be turning drivers away leaving London, he acknowledged."You may be taking that virus with you from London to your mum, dad, elderly relations," the mayor warned, blaming the prime minister's office for triggering panic.The surprise lockdown represented a reversal from PM Boris Johnson's earlier admission that it would be "frankly inhumane" to cancel Christmas celebrations, and Metropolitan Police Federation head Ken Marsh suggested it was unenforceable.The previous plan had allowed for a five-day period of household mixing for the Christmas holiday.