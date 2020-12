© Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov



Creators of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine sign Putin-backed deal with UK pharma giant AstraZeneca in bid to boost efficacy

© Global Look Press / via www.imago-images.de



With mass vaccinations against Covid-19 already having started in Russia this month, the head of its consumer health watchdog believes that the worst could be over in just a few months — though not all officials are optimistic.The short and seemingly upbeat comment from the health watchdog boss, Anna Popova, came on Saturday during a TV program called 'Dangerous virus. Year one' on Russia's channel 1."It will end by spring, and if we try,. It depends on how everyone acts today," Popova said., but it was included in a montage of health officials discussing the vaccination timeline and herd immunity developing against coronavirus.While the assertion is likely to give hope to a country suffering from the ever-spreading virus — over 50,000 have died of the disease since the beginning of the year - not everyone was quite as optimistic. Speaking on the same TV program,with the most severe period just around the corner.with the pioneering Sputnik V jab, which officials said is more than any other country. The vaccination is slowly being opened up to more and more categories of citizens, with another million Muscovites eligible for the jab starting next week.Russia has officially registered 2,848,377 cases of Covid-19 as of this weekend, with over 612,000 people currently under medical supervision. Compared to the rest of the world, the country has the fourth most detected cases, behind the US, India, and Brazil.Scientists at Moscow's Gamaleya Institute signed a memorandum of understanding with British firm AstraZeneca on Monday, signaling the start of cooperation between the two in the fight against the coronavirus.The partnership, originally proposed by the Russian team over Twitter and announced at the start of December, will see the pharma giant trial its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in combination with the Russian-made Sputnik-V jab.Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with drug company bosses via video link on Monday morning, congratulating them on reaching the agreement. He said that "this attitude towards partnership today can serve as a good, convincing example of combining scientific forces, technology, investment for a common goal - to protect the lives, health and safety of millions of people on the planet as a whole."Speaking last week at his annual end-of-year press conference, President Putin told journalists he was optimistic about the prospects of a partnership, welcoming the fact that "Astra Zeneca is ready to work with us," and adding that "it's very pleasing when specialists join forces like this. The result will be good not only for our citizens, but for the whole world."Previously, only medical workers and teachers were eligible to sign up, but those working in transport, energy, industry and the media can now register to receive the jab