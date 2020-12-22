© howstuffworks

In pooled analysis, we found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks...either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure...Proper use of face masks is essential because improper use might increase the risk of transmission.

Synthesis: "Overall, the use of masks in the community did not reduce the risk of influenza, confirmed viral respiratory infection, influenzalike illness, or any clinical respiratory infection."

Ventilation, cardiopulmonary exercise capacity and comfort are reduced by surgical masks and highly impaired by FFP2/N95 face masks in healthy individuals. These data are important for recommendations on wearing face masks at work or during physical exercise... Medical face masks have a marked negative impact on cardiopulmonary capacity that significantly impairs strenuous physical and occupational activities. In addition, medical masks significantly impair the quality of life of their wearer. These effects have to be considered versus the potential protective effects of face masks on viral transmissions. The quantitative data of this study may, therefore, inform medical recommendations and policy makers.

Masks have become a global dogma. Truth doesn't matter. Science doesn't matter. Compliance is all that matters.

Michael J. Talmo has been a professional writer for over 40 years and is strongly committed to the protection of civil liberties. He also did two music videos on COVID-19. The Masker Mash and COVID Vaccine Man. He can be reached at michaeltalmo@aol.com