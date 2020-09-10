Comment: The Model Health Show is the #1 Health & Fitness Podcast on Apple Podcasts and has been featured in several mainstream outlets such as Forbes, ESPN, Dr.Oz, MSN and many more. What follows is an excellent video on mask efficacy, dangers of wearing masks, and how to boost immune function.
CLINICAL EVIDENCE & SUPPLEMENTARY DATA
Demonstrating ineffectiveness of masks in surgery
Circulated articles state things like, "a cloth mask offers more protection than a surgical mask for people nearby." With data gathered from participants putting a mask on for a few moments and coughing 5 times to establish said effectiveness. Upon further review, the study itself noted, "both surgical and cotton masks seem to be ineffective in preventing the dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 from the coughs of patients with COVID-19 to the environment." Even though they came to that conclusion with what can easily be considered an inadequate amount of data (they've since retracted), what's even more alarming is that the scientists found when test subjects coughed into the masks, even more virus particles ended up on the OUTSIDE of the mask than on the inside of the mask. It may come as a surprise, but that's simply how viruses can travel in the real world.
Frequently referenced hamster study with the dubious headline, "Surgical Masks Can Reduce Spread of Covid-19 virus by up to 75%". To replicate "real-life situations" the lead researcher placed surgical masks between the cages of hamsters in an isolated facility. If this study replicates real-life situations to the researcher, we should all be seriously concerned by the type of social life he has.
Researchers at Texas A&M declare that face masks prevented more than 66,000 infections in New York City in less than a month. The study makes hasty assumptions of universal consistency in mask quality, mask fit, duration of time worn, assumptions that the wearers aren't touching their face, that their aerosols and droplets aren't being deflected and sprayed all over their face, hair, clothes, and creating clouds of droplets from above, below, and through the sides of the mask. And it's also assuming that the masks are effective in the first place, which the vast majority of real-world clinical trials show that they're not. Lastly, their graph demonstrates a downward trend in infections prior to mandatory masking and doesn't differentiate the effects from social distancing, shelter-in-place, etc.
Demonstrating the physiological and psychological damage caused by mask usage
