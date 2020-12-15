Joe Biden delivered a speech tonight calling for "unity" after months of trashing Trump supporters. He's the definition of a snake oil salesman."May this moment give us the strength to rebuild this house of ours on a rock that can never be washed away. Where there is discord, union. Where there's doubt, faith. Where there's darkness, light. This is the America we love and that is the America we're going to be."Great question? No way this conman got 80 million votes.Joe Biden called Trump supporters "ugly":"This isn't a political statement like those ugly flokes [folks] over there — beeping the horns!" an obviously rattled Joe Biden yelled from the podium where he addressed his small crowd of supporters.