dominion ice voting machine
The Gateway Pundit has reported several times on the extraordinary number of switched votes that appeared in real-time during this year's election.

Now there is a new video by ElectionNightFacts that explains and displays several of the instances of switched votes in Pennsylvania and across the US on election night.

© ElectionNightFacts
Pennsylvania: Polling stations where vote-switching is suspected
The video breaks down the number of instances of switched votes in Pennsylvania. It wasn't an isolated incident.
© ElectionNightFacts
Vote switching on election night

Attorney Sidney Powell retweeted this.


The election was stolen and everyone knows it. Trump will win.