68.05% of the ballots are sent for bulk adjudication

Antrim County should not have been certified

not 'human error,'" as previously stated by Secretary of State Benson on November 6

COMPUTERS WERE WIPED CLEAN ON NOVEMBER 4:

"internet and adjudication files were wiped clean on Nov. 4th,"

"They were required to keep these records for two years after the election, and they deleted them!"

This morning, during an emergency hearing, MI 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A Elsenheimer granted permission to Attorney Matthew Deperno to release the findings from their forensic examination on 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim County, MI where thousands of votes flipped from President Trump to Joe Biden on November 3, 2020.Earlier this week, we reported about a lawsuit filed by Matthew DePerno of DePerno Law on behalf of Central Lake resident William Bailey. In addition to thousands of votes that were flipped from President Trump to Democrat candidate Joe Biden, Bailey was concerned about ballots that were re-run through the Dominion tabulator machine after a 262-262 tie on a vote a ballot initiative that would allow a marijuana establishment to be located within the Village of Central Lake.While ballots were being inserted into the machine, 3 of them were destroyed and were not placed through the tabulator. At the conclusion of the recount by the tabulating machine and with three fewer votes, the result was 262-261, and the initiative passed. Of course, this result could only be possible after 3 of the ballots were destroyed.Two more unexplainable vote counts in Antrim County also left voters stunned by the unexplainable outcome of the vote result by Dominion.In Central Lake's School Board election,after a recount on November 6. (First image)Dominion's vote totals showedand only 3 of those 6 actually voted. Somehow, Dominion added 660 additional votes to the final tally. (Second image)"Based on all the allegation of fraud, statutory violations, and other misconduct," DePerno wrote, "it is necessary to immediately permit the plaintiff to take a forensic image of the 22 precinct tabulators, thumb drives, related software, the Clerk's "master tabulator," and conduct an investigation of those images, after which a manual recount of the election results and independent audit of the November 3 election may be ordered to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the election."In his lawsuit, Matthew DePerno claims that based on the evidence they have provided to the courtAt 5:30 PM on Friday, December 4, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer granted permission to William Bailey and his team of IT experts to conduct a forensic study of the 16 Dominion voting machines, tabulators, thumb drives, related software, and the Clerk's "master tabulator."Matthew DePerno was able to quickly assemble a team of seven highly trained forensic IT experts who agreed to arrive the next day (Saturday) to conduct the forensic examination.After 8 hours, the collection was complete. With 16 CF cards (similar to SIM cards), 16 thumb drives, and forensic images of the Dominion voting machines in hand, the IT team was escorted to the local Antrim County Airport by two Antrim County Sheriff vehicles, where they boarded their jet plane with evidence in hand.DePerno waited patiently for the results of the forensic examination of the Dominion voting machines to arrive. While he was waiting for the results,We spoke with Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno who shared the release of the bombshell results with 100 Percent Fed Up.This morning, Judge Elsenheiemer gave Matthew DePerno permission to release the results of the forensic study with the provision that he make a few redactions, which DePerno claims were "minor." The judge made it clear that the report could be released today, but only after MI Assistant AG Eric Grill approved the agreed upon redactions.DePerno said the redactions were "not relevant," and that the key part of the report has been released in his bombshell report."It took about two minutes to make the redactions," DePerno said. As soon as he was finished, he immediately called Michigan Assistant Attorney General Eric Grill to ask him if he had seen the redacted document yet? According to DePerno, "Grille told me that 'he would get to it later,' and that 'he was busy with some other things.'" DePerno told Grill that he was planning to go on some media shows and that he would be telling them that Grill was "slow-walking the approval of the redactions."After the forensic examination of 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim, Co. MI, Allied Security Operations Group has concluded that. DePerno explained that when ballots are put through the machine, a whopping 68.05% error rate means that, which means they collect the ballots in a folder.DePerno explained.Based on the Allied Security Operations report, Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno states: "we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results ofDePerno claims. "It can be done manually or through a machine. We believe it was done through a machine. It's either a function of the program, or it's done offsite. My guess is that it was shipped offsite, adjudicated, and then sent back to the system, or it was done internally in the program. It was one of the two," he explained.The report shows the change in the vote totals on Nov 3, Nov 5, and Nov 21. Paragraph 7 states: "The results of the 2020 Antrim County election are not certifiable. this is a result of machine and or software error,, which DePerno calls, "false."DePerno says the most important part of the report is that "This was not done by a couple of interns, as some people have suggested.Matthew DePerno claims that the Dominion Voting machines were "meticulously crafted to do exactly what it did."DePerno tells us he believes "It was either a major software company, or it was a foreign entity that was behind this. There are other forces behind this," adding, "This violates all cybersecurity protocols. It doesn't matter who you vote for. No one can be confident that with a 68.05% error rate that your ballot was not mass adjudicated."William Bailey's attorney told us, "I believe Secretary of State Benson knew this, and that's why she spent zero dollars from the CARES Act training anyone on the software or the machines but spent millions of dollars putting the "Zucker[berg] boxes" in Detroit," adding, "When something goes wrong, she can blame them for it, and because they don't' know, she can blame them. That's why you see Cheryl Guy out there taking the blame — she doesn't know any better."DePerno told us that the report showsadding "They destroyed election results! — They destroyed election results in a violation of state law." He told us,"We can't assign motive to that, but we can speculate."DePerno explained that the forensic team is still working to access the deleted files, explaining, "Sometimes when they take a forensic image, it can take a while for the IT team to find deleted files."Sec of State Benson lied when she said it was Human error is totally false. It doesn't matter if updates are applied.," DePerno said.In another shocking finding, DePerno's forensic team discovered that the program allows for the county administrator to go in and select a "weighted feature." He explained, "The way the county is set up, anyone can go in and select the weighted feature. They actually had the password taped to the top of the machines!" he said. "All you need is a password to get into the machine. They have no security protocol." DePerno added that he believes these machines were left open to hacking "by design, so they could blame anything that happens on 'human error.'"DePerno says he has two questions he thinks need to be answered, "Who did it?" and "Was it [tabulation of votes performed] offsite?"The full report can be found HERE