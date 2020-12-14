Antrim Co. forensic audit report released! Massive fraud revealed - 68% error rate, weighted race feature used, mass adjudication
100percentfedup.com
Mon, 14 Dec 2020 17:15 UTC
Earlier this week, we reported about a lawsuit filed by Matthew DePerno of DePerno Law on behalf of Central Lake resident William Bailey. In addition to thousands of votes that were flipped from President Trump to Democrat candidate Joe Biden, Bailey was concerned about ballots that were re-run through the Dominion tabulator machine after a 262-262 tie on a vote a ballot initiative that would allow a marijuana establishment to be located within the Village of Central Lake.
While ballots were being inserted into the machine, 3 of them were destroyed and were not placed through the tabulator. At the conclusion of the recount by the tabulating machine and with three fewer votes, the result was 262-261, and the initiative passed. Of course, this result could only be possible after 3 of the ballots were destroyed.
In Central Lake's School Board election, 742 votes were added to the total after a recount on November 6. (First image)
Dominion's vote totals showed 663 people voted in a district where there were only 6 eligible voters and only 3 of those 6 actually voted. Somehow, Dominion added 660 additional votes to the final tally. (Second image)
In his lawsuit, Matthew DePerno claims that based on the evidence they have provided to the court that Dominion Voting Systems "committed material fraud or error in this election so that the outcome of the election was affected."
At 5:30 PM on Friday, December 4, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer granted permission to William Bailey and his team of IT experts to conduct a forensic study of the 16 Dominion voting machines, tabulators, thumb drives, related software, and the Clerk's "master tabulator."
Matthew DePerno was able to quickly assemble a team of seven highly trained forensic IT experts who agreed to arrive the next day (Saturday) to conduct the forensic examination.
After 8 hours, the collection was complete. With 16 CF cards (similar to SIM cards), 16 thumb drives, and forensic images of the Dominion voting machines in hand, the IT team was escorted to the local Antrim County Airport by two Antrim County Sheriff vehicles, where they boarded their jet plane with evidence in hand.
DePerno waited patiently for the results of the forensic examination of the Dominion voting machines to arrive. While he was waiting for the results, Michigan's radical Attorney General Dana Nessel who won her election after bragging she was the best candidate for the job because she didn't have a penis, added Michigan's far-left, dishonest Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to the lawsuit as a defendant on Wednesday.
This morning, Judge Elsenheiemer gave Matthew DePerno permission to release the results of the forensic study with the provision that he make a few redactions, which DePerno claims were "minor." The judge made it clear that the report could be released today, but only after MI Assistant AG Eric Grill approved the agreed upon redactions.
DePerno said the redactions were "not relevant," and that the key part of the report has been released in his bombshell report.
"It took about two minutes to make the redactions," DePerno said. As soon as he was finished, he immediately called Michigan Assistant Attorney General Eric Grill to ask him if he had seen the redacted document yet? According to DePerno, "Grille told me that 'he would get to it later,' and that 'he was busy with some other things.'" DePerno told Grill that he was planning to go on some media shows and that he would be telling them that Grill was "slow-walking the approval of the redactions." DePerno claims Grill hung up the phone, and shortly afterward, he sent an email stating that he approved of the redacted document.
THE REPORT:
After the forensic examination of 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim, Co. MI, Allied Security Operations Group has concluded that the Dominion Voting machines were assigned a 68.05% error rate. DePerno explained that when ballots are put through the machine, a whopping 68.05% error rate means that 68.05% of the ballots are sent for bulk adjudication, which means they collect the ballots in a folder. "The ballots are sent somewhere where people in another location can change the vote," DePerno explained.
Based on the Allied Security Operations report, Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno states: "we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified.
The report shows the change in the vote totals on Nov 3, Nov 5, and Nov 21. Paragraph 7 states: "The results of the 2020 Antrim County election are not certifiable. this is a result of machine and or software error, not 'human error,'" as previously stated by Secretary of State Benson on November 6, which DePerno calls, "false."
Matthew DePerno claims that the Dominion Voting machines were "meticulously crafted to do exactly what it did."
DePerno tells us he believes "It was either a major software company, or it was a foreign entity that was behind this. There are other forces behind this," adding, "This violates all cybersecurity protocols. It doesn't matter who you vote for. No one can be confident that with a 68.05% error rate that your ballot was not mass adjudicated."
William Bailey's attorney told us, "I believe Secretary of State Benson knew this, and that's why she spent zero dollars from the CARES Act training anyone on the software or the machines but spent millions of dollars putting the "Zucker[berg] boxes" in Detroit," adding, "When something goes wrong, she can blame them for it, and because they don't' know, she can blame them. That's why you see Cheryl Guy out there taking the blame — she doesn't know any better." DePerno told us that Antrim County Clerk Cheryl Guy is being hung out to dry for her role in the Antrim Co. vote switch that could change the outcome of the election, "It is awful what they're doing to her, and she doesn't have people advising her on this."
COMPUTERS WERE WIPED CLEAN ON NOVEMBER 4:
DePerno told us that the report shows "internet and adjudication files were wiped clean on Nov. 4th," adding "They destroyed election results! — They destroyed election results in a violation of state law." He told us, "They were required to keep these records for two years after the election, and they deleted them!"
"We can't assign motive to that, but we can speculate."
DePerno explained that the forensic team is still working to access the deleted files, explaining, "Sometimes when they take a forensic image, it can take a while for the IT team to find deleted files.
"Sec of State Benson lied when she said it was Human error is totally false. It doesn't matter if updates are applied. Their forensic team ran a test with updates applied, and it still showed a 68.5% error rate," DePerno said.
In another shocking finding, DePerno's forensic team discovered that the program allows for the county administrator to go in and select a "weighted feature." He explained, "The way the county is set up, anyone can go in and select the weighted feature. They actually had the password taped to the top of the machines!" he said. "All you need is a password to get into the machine. They have no security protocol." DePerno added that he believes these machines were left open to hacking "by design, so they could blame anything that happens on 'human error.'"
DePerno says he has two questions he thinks need to be answered, "Who did it?" and "Was it [tabulation of votes performed] offsite?"
The full report can be found HERE.
Comment: Bada bing. Here are some of the conclusions, directly from the report:
1.) ASOG's bottom line is found on page 1: We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.
2.) Item 6: The allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission guidelines is of 1 in 250,000 ballots (.0008%). We observed an error rate of 68.05%. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.
3.) Item 15: Significantly, the computer system shows vote adjudication logs for prior years, but all adjudication log entries for the 2020 election cycle are missing.
4.) Item 16: Likewise, all server security logs prior to 11:03pm on November 4, 2020 are missing. Other server logs before November 4, 2020 are present, therefore, there is no reasonable explanation for the security logs to be missing.
5.) Item 19: This is clear evidence of software generated movement of votes. The claims made on the Office of the Secretary of State website are false.
6.) Item 22: we conclude that the errors are so significant that they call into question the integrity and legitimacy of the results in the Antrim County 2020 election to the point that the results are not certifiable. Because the same machines are used in 48 other counties in Michigan, this casts doubt on the integrity of the entire election in the state of Michigan.
Just yesterday, MI AG Nessel issued a veiled threat over Twitter:
Maybe the answer to why Sec. of State Benson intervened in the lawsuit is becoming clear.
As all that wasn't enough, now there's this:
Reader Comments
Yeeesssss. Wweee aggggeeeee to relllleeeaassee, Apologggies, bbut my keys are sticcckkky.RC
R.C.