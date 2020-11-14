Puppet Masters
Democratic senators warned of potential 'vote switching' by Dominion voting machines prior to 2020 election
Washington Examiner
Fri, 13 Nov 2020 19:44 UTC
In a December 2019 letter to Dominion Voting Systems, which has been mired in controversy after a human error involving its machines in Antrim County, Michigan, resulted in incorrect counts, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Amy Klobuchar and congressman Mark Pocan warned about reports of machines "switching votes," "undisclosed vulnerabilities," and "improbable" results that "threaten the integrity of our elections."
"In 2018 alone, 'voters in South Carolina [were] reporting machines that switched their votes after they'd inputted them, scanners [were] rejecting paper ballots in Missouri, and busted machines [were] causing long lines in Indiana,'" the letter reads. "In addition, researchers recently uncovered previously undisclosed vulnerabilities in "nearly three dozen backend election systems in 10 states." And, just this year, after the Democratic candidate's electronic tally showed he received 164 votes out of 55,000 cast in a Pennsylvania state judicial election in 2019, the county's Republican chairwoman said, "nothing went right on Election Day. Everything went wrong. That's a problem."
The letter continued: "These problems threaten the integrity of our elections and demonstrate the importance of election systems that are strong, durable, and not vulnerable to attack."
Republicans have been probing other counties in Michigan and suggesting the need for investigations into other states where Dominion machines were used.
"Our team is currently reaching out to county clerks across Michigan as well as going through election results in each of the counties which use this software to see how widespread this error may be," Michigan Republican Party communications director Tony Zammit told the Washington Examiner last weekend.
In Texas, Dominion Voting Systems was rejected three times by experts from the Texas secretary of state and attorney general's office.
President Trump has openly criticized Dominion as he attempts to challenge voting results across the country, alleging widespread voter fraud and tweeting about the company Friday afternoon.
"Now it is learned that the horrendous Dominion Voting System was used in Arizona (and big in Nevada)," Trump tweeted. "No wonder the result was a very close loss!"
Dominion machines are involved in every state where Trump is launching legal fights, but several experts and officials have stated that there is no reason to believe those machines altered the outcome of the election.
"Many of the claims being asserted about Dominion and questionable voting technology is misinformation at best and, in many cases, they're outright disinformation," Edward Perez, an election-technology expert at a nonprofit group that studies voting infrastructure, said this week. "I'm not aware of any evidence of specific things or defects in Dominion software that would lead one to believe that votes had been recorded or counted incorrectly."
Comment:
More on Dominion:
- Flynn attorney Sydney Powell vows to expose Dem collusion behind prominent voting machine firm: 'I'm going to RELEASE THE KRAKEN'
- Scytl, Germany-based vote-counting company reportedly released statement refuting reports of US raid in Germany - company website crashes
- Dominion Voting Systems officer of strategy and SECURITY admitted in 2016 vendors and election officials have access to manipulate the vote
- One of many IT heroes uncovers damning evidence regarding potential for fraud within Dominion voting machines
- Election night data from all states showed MILLIONS of votes either switched from Trump to Biden or "lost"
- Trump files emergency injunction in Michigan alleging fraud; demands recounts over 'malfunctioning' Dominion machines
- "Dominion" voting software officially under review in Michigan - Nevada may be next
Reader Comments
But since the dastardly democrats were recipients of the "false dominion votes", they want the results accepted without questions... Democrats are more filthy than the septic tank under Hillary's bathroom (and the democrats smell just as bad)Yes, they are the most corrupt and PURE EVIL political party in the history of this nation!!
[Link]
[Link]