© Reuters
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX)
On Friday Rep. Louie Gohmert told Chris Salcedo on Newsmax that people on the ground in Germany report that Scytl
, which hosted elections data improperly through Spain, was raided by a large US ARMY force and their servers were seized in Frankfurt.
The video went viral.
Trump Attorney Lin Wood tweeted this out.
Our intel source said there was truth
to the report. But earlier today Scytl reportedly said the alleged reports were not true.
Scytl released a statement on Saturday refuting the story.
Then their website crashed.
Currently (9:15 ET Saturday AM) you cannot access the website. It crashed.
It's not a very good sign when an "Elections Solutions" website crashes.
And their motto is "We Power Elections" — maybe not!
Here is the Scytl statement — from what we gathered on the internet. If this is not accurate we will update when the site goes back up.
Fact Checking Regarding US Elections: Debunking Fake News
November 13, 2020 | General
Following several erroneous statements that have been published in digital and social media, Scytl would like to clarify the following:
- The technologies implemented by Scytl in the US are both hosted and managed within the US, by a local subsidiary, SOE Software, based in Tampa, Florida.
- We do not tabulate, tally or count votes in the US
- We do not provide voting machines in the US
- We did not provide online voting to US jurisdictions for the US elections.
- We do not have servers or offices in Frankfurt
- The US army has not seized anything from Scytl in Barcelona, Frankfurt or anywhere else
- We are not owned by George Soros and have never been connected to him
- We are not tied to Smartmatic, SGO, Dominion or Indra
- We have no ties with Russia either
Comment:
It's an odd, audacious statement to be coming from an old congressional hand like Gohmert. After 15 years in office, he should have a handle on what should and should not be said regarding matters of national security. The majority of his statement seems legit. The story on the "raid" is based, by Gohmert's own word, only on a single tweet in German. The truth of it remains to be seen.
The original story
from Gateway Pundit:
Did the US Raid European Software Company Scytl and Seize their Servers in Germany? -- Company Refutes Claims?
Earlier today Rep. Louie Gohmert told Chris Salcedo on Newsmax that people on the ground in Germany report that Scytl, which hosted elections data improperly through Spain, was raided by a large US ARMY force and their servers were seized in Frankfurt.
The video went viral.
Andrea Widburg at American Thinker earlier reported that Scytl is a Barcelona-based company that provides electronic voting systems worldwide, many of which have proven vulnerable to electronic manipulation. Scytl has (or had) Soros and Democrat party connections. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's Vulcan Capital has invested $40 million in Scytl.
Tonight we learned from our source that Bill Gates also owns stock in Scytl.
Here is what Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) had to say about this alleged raid earlier today.
Do you think Trump legitimately won the election?
Tonight we heard more from our source on this raid in Germany.
From our source: The US government, once they determined that this Dominion server was involved in switching votes, then the intelligence community began a search for the server and discovered that the server was in Germany. In order to get access to that server and have it available for use in a legal manner they had to have the State Department work in tandem with the Department of Justice. They had to request that the government of Germany cooperate in allowing this seizure of this server.
The appropriate documents required to affect that kind of seizure were put in place, signed off on, and it appears there was also US military support in this operation. The US military was not in the lead. But this helps explain why Esper was fired and Miller and Kash Patel were put in place — so that the military would not interfere with the operation in any way.
By getting ahold of the server they now are going to have the direct evidence of when they were instructed to stop counting. They will also discover who gave the direction to stop counting and who initiated the algorithm that started switching votes. The CIA was completely excluded from this operation.
Comment: It's an odd, audacious statement to be coming from an old congressional hand like Gohmert. After 15 years in office, he should have a handle on what should and should not be said regarding matters of national security. The majority of his statement seems legit. The story on the "raid" is based, by Gohmert's own word, only on a single tweet in German. The truth of it remains to be seen.
The original story from Gateway Pundit: