But if you search the company's profile Eric Coomer has since been removed from their page of directors.
told the Illinois States Board of Elections that it was possible to bypass election systems software.
the Post and Email:
Dr. Coomer's statement brings to light a very serious issue all voters should understand. Voting systems must be re-certified each time they make changes to the hardware or software. Recertification is an expensive and time consuming process. What Dr. Coomer told the Board is that Dominion Voting does not go back for recertification of software when threats to their code are discovered. Rather, they rely on post-election audits and providing advice to election jurisdictions about security. I have reviewed all of the recertification documents produced by Dominion, and I do not recall any software adjustments for security purposes.Here is the video...
This is the reality of the security of your vote. Software systems that count and record the vote across Illinois and throughout the USA are not updated to address security problems, and even if they were, the software can be completely bypassed by going to the data tables that drive the systems.
Dominion was written about by the Clinton Global Initiative.
More...
Entrepreneur Joe Oltmann researched the Dominion Voting Systems this week after news broke on the unexplained computer "glitches" that mysteriously took votes from President Trump in many states and gave those votes to Joe Biden or erased the votes completely.
Joe Oltmann did a deep dive on Dr. Eric Coomer who is responsible for the strategy and Security of Dominion Voting Systems.
Oltmann posted a Facebook post by Coomer from June.
Dr. Coomer retweeted the "Antifa" manifesto letter to President Trump.
Needless to say Dr. Coomer is NOT a Trump supporter!
This is a FB post from Dr. Eric Coomer. This is the Antifa "manifesto" letter to Trump. This is the man that is responsible for the strategy and Security of Dominion Voting Systems. I will post all of the posts here over the next couple of days. Share and follow pic.twitter.com/E2rK9TznVwHere is that letter:
— Joe Oltmann (@JoeOltmann) November 12, 2020
Twitter removed Joe Oltmann's account last night for some reason.
It is very interesting that Twitter would remove the one account that was investigating Coomer, his far left background and his role at Dominion.
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
Comment: Also from Gateway Pundit: