GOP challengers allegedly blocked and intimidated:

Many challengers testified that their ability to view the handling, processing, and counting of ballots was physically and intentionally blocked by election officials.

At least three challengers said they were physically pushed away from counting tables by election officials to a distance that was too far to observe the counting.

Republican challengers who left the TCF Center were not allowed to return, while Democrats were, resulting in "many more Democratic challengers allowed to observe the processing and counting of absent voter ballots."

Many challengers testified that they were intimidated, threatened, and harassed by election officials during the ballot processing and counting process.

The Trump campaign has requested an emergency injunction in a federal lawsuit aimed at preventing the State of Michigan from certifying the results of last week's election until election officials can certify that only legally cast, on time, and legally observed ballots are included in the count.The Tuesday night filing in the US District Court for the Western District of Michigan alleges, among other things,The complaint includes "more than one hundred credentialed election challengers" who have provided "sworn affidavits" that they were prevented from reviewing the ballot count, or validate the legitimacy of absentee ballots. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is accused in the suit of failing to follow state election code, which allowed "fraud and incompetence to corrupt the conduct of the 2020 general election."For reference, here's a video of people cheering as GOP poll watchers were thrown out of the TCF Center in Detroit as absentee ballots were counted.When challengers did bring up issues with ballots, they were "ignored and disregarded," according to the complaint, with one claiming thatand that when they raised challenges over, they were "disregarded and ignored by election officials," and the "ballots were processed and counted."The filing also claims thatout of the view of challengers, and weren't conducted by a bipartisan pair of election inspectors.The suit notes that in Antrim County, Michigan, voting machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems "were at fault" when theyThe 'error' - potentially affecting the same machines used in Wayne County - was blamed by Secretary of State Benson on a county clerk who failed to update certain "media drives.""These vote tabulator failures are a mechanical malfunction that, under MCL 168.831-168.839, requires a "special election" in the precincts affected," reads the filing.The filing also alleges backdating of ballots, afterConnarn has providedso that absentee ballots received after 8:00 p.m. on Election Day would be counted.The Trump campaign also says thatwhich are "essentially equivalent to a polling place where a person can deposit a ballot," but "there is no validation that the individual deposing a ballot in the box is an individual who is qualified to cast a vote or to lawfully deliver a ballot cast by a lawful voter." The filing says thatNow we wait to see if over 100 affidavits and Trump Campaign attorney Thor Hearne are able to persuade a Michigan judge to halt certifying Joe Biden winner the state.