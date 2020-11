© REUTERS / Bryan Woolston

Update 09:58ET:

Whistleblower: "We were told to collect any ballots that we find in mailboxes, collection boxes, et cetera, for outgoing mail, at the end of the day, we are supposed to separate them from the standard letter mail, so they can hand-stamp them with yesterday's date — and put them through the Express Mail system — to get wherever they need to go," said the whistleblower, adding "For clarification, today is the fourth of November."



James O'Keefe: "Hand-stamp them with Nov. 3's date?"



Whistleblower: "Yes



James O'Keefe: "That seems wrong--"



Whistleblower: "Yeah, that's why I am coming forward with this information. That is a very shady — in addition to, as far as I am aware, we're not supposed to be counting ballots that are postmarked after the third of November here in the state of Michigan."

Listen

:

The USPS Inspector General's office has contacted Project Veritas following their report from a postal employee who says"They're aware of this, it falls under their jurisdiction, they're assessing whether to investigate," said James O'Keefe, founder of PV.A US Postal Service employee from Michigan has reportedly turned, tellingthat his supervisor instructed mail carriers toThe Insider said he was shocked whentold a group of mail carriers how late ballots would be handled.The Insider said there was a process set up for the post office workers involved in the bogus postmark scheme. - Project Veritas