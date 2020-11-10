This is the company that created the system that many states have trusted to tabulate the votes in the election.
Recently, earlier this week, the story broke that involved 6,000 votes being added to the Biden column instead of the Trump column in Antrim County, Michigan.
From The Washington Times:
We've now learned that the software belonged to Dominion - a voting solutions company that covers a large portion of the United States. Directly from their website:Republicans are concerned about software that was blamed for changing thousands of Republican ballots to votes for Democrats in one Michigan county.
The software had been used in other areas throughout the state.
Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, told reporters Friday at a press conference that 6,000 votes were impacted.
"In Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6,000 vote swing against our candidates. The county clerk came forward and said, 'tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes,' " Ms. Cox said.
The Republican Party notes that 47 other counties in the state used the same software.
The Epoch Times reported:
Needless to say that the reach of the voting system merits a probe on the national level. Officials are now looking at dozens of counties across the country - all of which may have been implicated by the software.Republicans in Michigan said they are expanding their investigation into Dominion Voting Systems after a counting error in a Michigan county switched Republican votes to Democrat last week.
"Our team is currently reaching out to county clerks across Michigan as well as going through election results in each of the counties which use this software to see how widespread this error may be," Tony Zammit, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, told the Washington Examiner on Saturday.
Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said in a news conference last week that 47 Michigan counties used software from Dominion Voting Systems in the same manner as Antrim County, where it was found that 6,000 votes were erroneously tabulated to Democratic nominee Joe Biden instead of President Donald Trump.
Michigan's secretary of state office has not responded to a request for comment after Cox's claims.
The Epoch Times' Jack Phillips continued:
The true reach of this system is still being investigated. The original 6,000 votes were blamed on "human error" but an official investigation is still underway. For now, will have to wait and see what the probe uncovers.In the meantime, Michigan state lawmakers on Saturday issued a subpoena to state election officials amid the allegations of voter fraud and software glitches.
Dominion Voting Systems' software was used in several other states.
Nevada's GOP said they have questions about the software being used in the state.
"What does this mean for Nevada? We need answers," the Nevada Republican Party said in a Twitter post on Friday, responding to a statement about Dominion being used in the state.
"If there is a glitch that's built into the software system, it'll be shown and it's easy to define that," Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), told The Epoch Times. "I think this is a great exercise to get back the trust of the American people."
Comment: The story of how Dominion Voting Systems software could very possibly have been set up to rig the election in Biden's favor - is slowly becominh known to everyone who actually wants to know how things managed to turn out the way they did:
Nancy Pelosi's Chief of Staff Is Chief Executive and Feinstein's Husband a Shareholder at Dominion