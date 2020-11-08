Nothing has changed since Friday night.
You might find that strange, given the media stampede to certify the election results for their man, but it's crucial. The calls made Saturday morning are as arbitrary as they were last Tuesday, could just as easily have waited for Monday, and fly in the face of massive evidence of voter irregularities that, at minimum, should be heard in court before anyone considers calling the election.
Add pending lawsuits and official recounts in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin, and the conclusion is an attempt by the American media to pick our president and decide our election. The danger comes now, when in concert with Silicon Valley censors they use their own decree to dismiss and silence anyone who says otherwise.
For large swaths of the corporate media, the work to elect a Democratic president never ended. From before he even took office, attempts to delegitimize President Donald Trump's administration employed tools ranging from innuendo to foreign disinformation, and from partisan conspiracies to laughably labeled "anonymous senior officials." They did not stop Tuesday, holding calls on Republican wins like Florida for hours, and North Carolina for days, while recklessly rushing calls on states like Arizona for Team Blue.
Since Election Day itself, the irregularities have piled up. There were quick and continuing examples of Democratic Pennsylvanian cities illegally barring Republican poll watchers from watching polls from even as far as six feet away. There are multiple allegations of the long-dead voting in 2020. And on Friday, evidence was released that vote-counting software Dominion Voting Systems switched thousands of votes from Trump to former Vice President Joe Biden in just one county. While this software was rejected three times by the Texas election board for noticeable security vulnerabilities, it was used across Georgia and Michigan — two of the states subject to Republican lawsuits and, in Georgia, a recount.
None of this is proof the Democrats didn't win the election, even if it strongly suggests illegal and undemocratic activity in states across the union. But it is a naked corporate attempt to exert control over what is happening in the United States. If just one thing, remember this: Corporations don't get to pick our president — and they don't decide our elections.
Donald Trump's entire presidency is an affront to the media. His victory was an assertion that they are not in charge, we are. That's why they hate him; that's why they have to destroy him; and that's what this power grab is about. It isn't an election result, it is media elites reminding the people who is really in charge, and who gets to make the rules.
Nothing has changed since America went to bed Friday evening. There is a fight coming: After over a century of rule, the corruption of the big city Democratic machines will finally be examined in court. Every day, the media is going to call you crazy for demanding it.
Buckle up.
Christopher Bedford is a senior editor at The Federalist, the vice chairman of Young Americans for Freedom, a board member at the National Journalism Center, and the author of The Art of the Donald. Follow him on Twitter.
& I just want to switch it the ___off. I'm hyper aware of what I see happening now; and yet it's as though all around me everyone's just casually going on. Ah, it's just another election. So what if Biden wins. SO WHAT?!!! I'll tell you what! This MAY BE THE LAST ELECTION IN WHAT WE CALL OUR COUNTRY. THE AMERICA WE KNOW/KNEW is being TAKEN OVER. This is a coup. DO YOU GET IT? This is not a test, I repeat, this is not a TEST. This is going to become real and very soon. IF WE DO NOT STOP THIS, WE ARE DONE. You can remember that. We are done. Our lives as we knew them; with the sleepy Sunday mornings, the camping trips in the great outdoors, the ability to pick and choose whatever, WHATEVER.....ALL GONE. WE WILL BE LIVING IN SOMEONE ELSE'S LAND! We will not have a republic, we will have an Oligarchy ran by elites. The new model is the beginning of the end for us. You think it is Joe Biden who will be at the head of this country? Oh man. "come on man, are you a junkie?" While we sit at our tables enjoying a nice supper with Bill and Margeret; the plans are in motion. THEY ARE HERE NOW. This is your country, THIS IS OUR COUNTRY. When will you do something to save it? We have to make plans before they pull the 'Black-out that IS coming. Believe me, it is coming. I don't mean your electric, I MEAN YOUR COMMUNICATION. Once they do that, we will have little chance. Look at what others are doing across the country and get involved. Please, please, please.