Trump attorneys will expose Biden's 'abject fraud,' says lawyer on president's team
RT
Sun, 08 Nov 2020 19:13 UTC
As President Donald Trump's legal case challenging the results of Tuesday's election builds steam, former federal prosecutor Sydney Powell - who is helping Trump's legal team - told Fox News that she has seen evidence of massive fraud.
"To manufacture votes for Joe Biden, they have done it in every way imaginable," Powell told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "From having dead people vote in massive numbers to absolutely fraudulently creating ballots that exist only voting for Biden."
"We have identified at least 450,000 ballots in the key states that miraculously only have a mark for Joe Biden on them and no other candidate," she continued, before alleging that vote-counting software and hardware manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems was used to "flip" votes from Trump to Biden.
Dominion's equipment was used in 28 states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona, where the Trump campaign has alleged fraud took place.
Powell claimed that computer "glitches" in Dominion's software were used to tilt the vote against Michigan Senate hopeful John James and Georgia Rep. Doug Collins. "There were many people affected by this," she said. "We have got to fight tooth and nail in federal court to expose this abject fraud and the conspiracy behind it."
Recounts and audits, she concluded, are needed in "frankly most of the country."
Biden claimed victory on Saturday, after Associated Press called the state of Pennsylvania, and with it the presidency, in his favor. Trump has declared Biden's win fraudulent, though mainstream media and Democrat officials have stated that there is no evidence of foul play.
Trump's legal team is determined to prove them wrong, though, and the president' lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Bartiromo on Sunday that the first lawsuit - which alleges widespread fraud in Pennsylvania, will be filed on Monday. As many as five legal cases may be brought before the end of the week, Giuliani added, telling Bartiromo that he has gathered enough evidence to overturn Biden's razor-thin wins in both Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Seemingly unperturbed by the looming legal challenges, Biden has pressed ahead with his transition into office. The former vice president opened a "Biden-Harris Presidential Transition Team" Twitter account on Sunday, promising to "rise stronger than we were before."
Comment: Rudy Giuliani is teeing up his team to prove voter fraud:
President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said that he's "up early working" on fraud cases in Pennsylvania. Giuliani claims that Joe Biden's win there was crooked, and the state GOP too has demanded an audit of the vote.
"Why were Republicans excluded?," he continued, before asking his followers to "tweet me your guess, while I go prove it in court."
Like his boss, Giuliani has insisted that Biden's apparent victory was the result of fraud. Republican observers say they were denied access to counting centers, which allowed staff inside to do "bad things" with the ballots, in Trump's words. At least one postal worker has claimed that he was ordered to backdate mail-in ballots, while the Trump campaign has alleged that droves of dead people voted in Philadelphia, and that staff there illegally counted late-arriving mail ballots.
Giuliani called the "Philadelphia Democrat machine" "brazen," and claimed that the late heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier and actor Will Smith's grandfather both voted in previous elections in the city after their deaths.
"I bet Biden dominated this group," he tweeted. "We will find out."Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania by around 40,000 votes, or 0.6 percent of the total vote, though a small number of ballots remain to be counted. Though Republicans in the Keystone State have not outright called Biden's win fraudulent, State House Speaker Bryan Cutler called on Friday for Governor Tom Wolf to launch a "full audit" of the vote there before certifying the result.Just an example of how brazen the Philadelphia Democrat machine is.Former heavyweight champion Joe Frazier voted in the 2018 election. He died on 11/7/18.Will Smith's grandfather voted in 2017, 2018. He died in 2016.I bet Biden dominated this group. We will find out.
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 8, 2020
[Ed. note: The tweet has been deleted]
In a letter to Wolf, Cutler cited the widespread use of mail-in ballots without signatures, the exclusion of Republicans from polling places, and the extension of the mail-in deadline as "issues that cannot be overlooked."
