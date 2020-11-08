© Reuters / Jim Urquhart



Shortly after Joe Biden claimed victory in the presidential election, throngs of Trump supporters descended on their state capitols, demanding that allegations of fraud be investigated.Biden declared himself the winner on Saturday morning, after the Associated Press called the race in his favor. President Donald Trump has refused to acknowledge Biden's claim, and accused the former vice president of winning by fraud.Trump's supporters have stuck by the embattled president, and showed up at state capitols across the country, demanding that state governments support Trump and "stop the steal."As the Republican majority in Michigan's state legislature met on Saturday to investigate the GOP's claims of fraud in the state, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside the capitol in the city of Lansing, chanting "We won!"A similar protest took place in Phoenix, Arizona, where several hundred protesters assembled after picketing a vote-counting site earlier in the morning.Ballots are still being counted in Phoenix, and Trump's supporters have been a constant presence outside the counting center since Wednesday.Even in states where Trump won easily, like Louisiana and South Carolina, protesters still demonstrated outside government buildings.These claims, though mostly unproven, will form the basis of Trump's legal battle against Biden's apparent win.