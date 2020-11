Trump loses in the courts, and half of the country will feel that this election has been stolen Trump wins in the courts, and the other half of the country will feel that this elections has been stolen

In a closely coordinated move, the Dems and their legacy Ziomedia have declared Biden the victor of the presidential race. Likewise, the main US TV channels have cut off Trump during a White House press conference Before all the votes are counted and before the courts could decide which votes count or not. In simple legal terms, this election is not over.But we know that Dems don't give a hoot about facts or the law.I won't even bother going into all the details about fraud here, I simply don't have the time to do so, and others will do that much better than I could.This is an extremely dangerous situation for the USA. Why? Because whether Trump prevails in the courts or not, the Dems have already declared victory and are now celebrating. So there are two main options ahead:This is clearly the worst possible outcome for this country and the only thing standing between this outcome and us is the US Supreme Court.I am not optimistic but, who knows, maybe a miracle will happen.The SakerPS: follow this link to listen to Giuliani's latest statement:I just took a look at what Fox News is reporting and, thankfully, they are openly celebrating!!!How stupid does he (meaning his handlers, of course) think the "deplorables" are?There will be an especially virulent attack on the First and Second Amendments of the Constitution, which is most distressing since these two amendments are the cornerstones of the entire US Constitution.But half of the country, tens of millions of people, will not disappear. The resistance will probably go to the state level next, and to the courts.The SakerPS:So while Biden and his gang will continue the Russia-hating rhetoric, the petty harassment (taking consular buildings, arresting Russian citizens, even more Russia-strengthening (yes, that has been the real effect of US sanctions) sanctions, etc.), they won't dare to attack Russia directly, not even in Syria (which Hillary would have done, take that to the bank). I don't see an attack on China, Iran or Venezuela either. An attack to "restore democracy" on Saint Kitts and Nevis or, maybe, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is still a real possibility, I suppose.