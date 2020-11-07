© Lawrence Jackson / Biden for President; Various/Getty, AP

1. Never let a Covid crisis go to waste! Use the pandemic to push for a nation-wide vote-by-mail scheme.

© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



"If they feel they're legitimately losing the election, [they] are going to use the excuse of the Covid virus — nobody can come out and vote in person, they claim ... and they're going to deliberately game the system by sending out millions and millions of mail-in ballots for people that don't exist or have already voted."

2. Enlist all the messengers at your disposal (Hollywood, Corporate Media, Big Tech, Pro Sports) to push for vote-by-mail.

© YouTube



3. Get millions of questionable mail-in ballots into the system.

© AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar



During the 2018 General Election, 37,889 likely duplicate registrants are apparently credited for casting two votes from the same address, and 34,000 registrants appear to have voted from non-residential addresses. Additionally, 6,718 registrants were apparently credited for voting after death.

© AP Photo/John Locher



The answer is the left fights these reforms.

"Organizations that are funded by George Soros both fight to keep those vulnerabilities in place, as in Ohio, by trying to prevent efforts to pass voter-ID laws or to make the voter rolls more secure," Eggers said. "But then they also — and this is really the insidious part — they fund organizations that go out and round up voters, regardless of legality of their status, and force them through the vulnerabilities in the system."

© DNC via AP



4. Send Democratic lawyers into key districts to fight for every challenged ballot. Use the courts and progressive election officials to keep the count going as long as possible with as little verification as possible.

Democrats and voting rights groups are now waging court battles to ensure that absentee ballots are not discarded on technicalities, pushing to require that ballots postmarked by Election Day be counted and to make signature-matching laws more voter-friendly.

© AP Photo/Paul Sancya



5. Set expectations that the election will not be decided on November 3. Plan for mass protests in the streets. Scare people into believing that Trump won't leave office (should he attempt to challenge the results).

We are sounding an alarm and saying that this is a very real possibility, that the data is going to show on election night an incredible victory for Donald Trump. When every legitimate vote is tallied and we get to that final day, which will be some day after Election Day, it will in fact show that what happened on election night was exactly that, a mirage. It looked like Donald Trump was in the lead and he fundamentally was not when every ballot gets counted.

On the morning after the election in November 2008, the official tally showed [Coleman] with a 725-vote lead out of 2.9 million total votes cast. Coleman claimed victory. But Democrats flooded the state with lawyers to challenge the outcome. After the first recount, his lead was down to 206 votes, but things were just getting started. Caches of ballots showed up late. Eight months later, the resulting litigation finally ended when Al Franken was declared the winner by 312 votes. He was sworn in July 2009.

© AP Photo/Jim Mone



© Wikipedia



"What we and the other media need to start doing is preparing the American people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or weeks to make sure all the votes are counted."

"The Left Secretly Preps for MAGA Violence After Election Day." As the article detailed, a left-wing group founded after the 2016 election, boasting the militant name of Fight Back Table, has just founded an even newer left-wing group, the Democracy Defense Nerve Center, which is already prepping for Election Day trouble. As one activist told the Beast, the group has been planning out how it can "occupy shit, hold space, and shut things down, not just on Election Day but for weeks."

© Mario Tama/Getty Images



© Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images



The coalition includes labor groups, like SEIU and the American Federation of Teachers, social justice entities like Color of Change, and progressive movement outfits like Indivisible and MoveOn. It is also collaborating with mission ally Protect the Results, a group of 80-plus left-of-center and some NeverTrump entities that are also planning mass mobilization in more than 1,000 locations across the country.

"On Nov. 3. After you vote, get in the streets! Donald Trump must go and we must make it happen!" reads a post tweeted in August by the far-left ShutDownDC, an "organizing space" partnering with Protect the Results which plans to "rise up to confront the Trump administration's attacks on democracy" and offers training sessions for coalition members to prepare to take "direct action."

© Alex Wong/Getty Images



6. Challenge the results in court with the help of election officials and district attorneys that George Soros has spent years getting elected.

© AP Photo/Alan Diaz



Election experts said that the combination of the hotly contested White House race and millions of first-time mail voters could lead to a record number of ballot rejections and trigger a searing legal war over which are valid — and who is the ultimate victor.

7. Let Chief Justice John Roberts (or the new Justice?) pick the next president. Or let Nancy Pelosi do it.

© Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images



Rebecca Mansour is a Senior Editor-at-Large for Breitbart News. Follow her on Twitter at @RAMansour.



James P. Pinkerton is a Breitbart News contributor and a veteran of the Reagan and Bush 41 White Houses. Follow him on Twitter at @JamesPPinkerton.