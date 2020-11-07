© Unknown



"I thought that was that. Those were the results, and I said I would not seek a recount. Apparently, there was a technical glitch in Rochester Hills. And so, I actually ended up winning by a little over 1,100 votes."

"I'm very grateful to the officials who caught the error, but we need to ensure that we catch these issues, or prevent them entirely. People are acting like fixing our elections is a partisan thing when it shouldn't be partisan. We do have a very, very good clerk in Rochester Hills."

"A computer issue in Rochester Hills caused them to send us results for seven precincts as both precinct votes and absentee votes. They should only have been sent to us as absentee votes."

A Michigan Republican county official has won re-election in a race that he conceded earlier this week,In Oakland County's 15th county commission District — representing Rochester and Rochester Hills — the initial count gave a 104-vote margin to the Democrat, Melanie Hartman, amounting to a razor-thin majority of 50.08%. That stunned the incumbent, Adam Kochenderfer, giving him a sure sense that he'd lost in a district long deemed a Republican stronghold. [...] But what a difference a day makes - in weather, love, and the 15th District election for Oakland County commissioner. On Thursday, Kochenderfer was stunned again, this time by a call from Oakland County's director of elections, flipping the outcome to him.In fact, the margin was 1,127 votes, giving Kochenderfer a 51.67% share of total votes. Hartman received a 48.23% share of total votes.Kochenderfer expressed concern that the glitch could cause further distrust in the country's election process.Oakland County Director of Elections Joe Rozell blamed the glitch on the Rochester Hills city clerk's office.