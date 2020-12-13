Overview

Study Design

Null hypothesis: Dominion machines are not associated with change in voter outcomes

Alternative hypothesis: The presence of Dominion machines affects election outcomes.

Can we control for other factors?

The more rural, the less the Democratic share

The more manufacturing dependent, the less the Democratic share

The more a county is considered a "high natural amenity," the more the Democratic share if we consider counties equally weighted but not if we give larger counties more weight. Note this variable has a less significant p-value than some of the others.

The more a county is considered "high creative class," the more the Democratic share

The more a county is considered "low education," the more the Democratic share

The more the population increased, the more the Democratic share

The more international immigration, the more the Democratic share, although one measure had this value with a questionable p-value.

And most importantly, if Dominion was installed, there was approximately a 1.5%-point increase in Democratic share which also corresponds to a 1.5%-point Republican decrease, so a total swing of 3% points.

If the "Dominion Effect" is real, would it have affected the election?

Multiple Linear Regress: Ordinary Least Squares: 1.65%

Multiple Linear Regress: Weighted Least Squares: 1.55%

What does this mean?

It means that Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Wisconsin should allow the Republicans to audit the machines.

Future President Joe Biden: Do you want a significant portion of the population to believe your presidency was only won through Dominion voting systems?



Dominion Corporation: Do you want a significant portion of the population to distrust you and demand that your machines are not used?



Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Wisconsin election officials: Do you want a significant portion of your constituents to believe you are part of a conspiracy?

How should we talk about this?

Why I did this research:

I recommend we audit the machines.

Ben Turner has spent most of his career as an actuary in the insurance industry. From 2006 to 2016 he was with Texas Mutual, serving the last several years as SVP and Chief Actuary. In 2016 he accepted a position at Windhaven, working as the president to help a struggling insurance company. Although unable to prevent the company from going into run-off, his experience required a deep dive into the fraud industry that caused Windhaven's demise. Since then, Ben has dedicated his career to understanding the mathematics of fraud. In 2020, Ben Turner created FraudSpotters, a company providing software for insurance companies to help them identify fraud rings. In addition to his experience, he is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries, an Associate in the Casualty Actuarial Society, an inactive member of the California bar, a graduate of the BYU MBA program, and a graduate of BYU law school.



The best way to reach him is via Linked-In.