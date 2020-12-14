© AFP via Getty Images



"It should be stressed that if everybody chooses to take advantage of the three-household rule, there is a very serious danger of a third wave of the pandemic."

"If people decide to meet then there needs to be clear guidance on keeping safe and clear support

"I think there should be a pandemic fuel allowance so every family - including poorer families - can keep the windows open and keep warm."

"It's not just for government to tell us what to do - it's for government to support us."

"The lockdown wasn't enough and the easing of lockdown hasn't helped and then we are getting another easing over Christmas. I am very worried for the New Year.

"The daily death rate is fluctuating between the mid 400s and mid 500s. That's very high still. It means that between now and the last day of the year we are likely to see another 10,000 deaths. That would take the numbers towards 75,000."

