What Will the Vaccine Monitoring System Entail?

"The key objective of pharmacovigilance is to determine each vaccine's performance in real-life scenarios, to study efficacy, and to discover any infrequent and rare side effects not identified in clinical trials. OWS will also use pharmacovigilance analytics, which serves as one of the instruments for the continuous monitoring of pharmacovigilance data. Robust analytical tools will be used to leverage large amounts of data and the benefits of using such data across the value chain, including regulatory obligations. Pharmacovigilance provides timely information about the safety of each vaccine to patients, healthcare professionals, and the public, contributing to the protection of patients and the promotion of public health."

an implantable biosensor that allows a person's physiology to be examined at a distance via smartphone connectivity

'Traceability' a Key Tenet of Operation Warp Speed

"The Food and Drug Administration, which is playing a critical role in the response to the pandemic, has virtually no visibility into OWS — but that's by design ... The FDA has set up a firewall between the vast majority of staff and the initiative to separate any regulatory decisions from policy or budgetary decisions.



FDA officials are still allowed to interact with companies developing products for OWS, but they're barred from sitting in on discussions regarding other focuses of OWS, like procurement, investment or distribution."

Google and Oracle Contracted to Collect Vaccine Data

"If the Warp Speed contracts that have been awarded to Google and Oracle are anything like the Warp Speed contracts awarded to most of its participating vaccine companies, then those contracts grant those companies diminished federal oversight and exemptions from federal laws and regulations designed to protect taxpayer interests in the pursuit of the work stipulated in the contract. It also makes them essentially immune to Freedom of Information Act requests. Yet, in contrast to the unacknowledged Google and Oracle contracts, vaccine companies have publicly disclosed that they received OWS contracts, just not the terms or details of those contracts. This suggests that the Google and Oracle contracts are even more secretive."

"With Google now formally part of OWS, it seems likely that any concerns about OWS's extreme secrecy and the conflicts of interest of many of its members (particularly Moncef Slaoui and Matt Hepburn) as well as any concerns about Warp Speed vaccine safety, allocation and/or distribution may be labeled 'COVID-19 vaccine misinformation' and removed from YouTube."

Is Total Surveillance Set to Become the New Normal?

"We now know, for example, that the NSA and the Department of Homeland Security are directly involved in Operation Warp Speed, but they won't really say exactly what parts they're doing. But there are some indications as to what they could be involved with. And the fact that Silicon Valley companies that have been known to collaborate with intelligence [agencies] for the purpose of spying on innocent Americans — Google and Oracle, for example — are going to be involved in this surveillance system ... for everyone that gets the vaccine. It's certainly alarming, and it seems to point to the fulfillment of an agenda that was attempted to be pushed through or foisted on the American public after 9/11, called Total Information Awareness, which was managed, originally, by DARPA.



It was about using medical data and non-medical data — essentially all data about you — to prevent terror attacks before they could happen, and also to prevent bioterror attacks and even prevent naturally occurring disease outbreaks. A lot of the same initiatives proposed under that original program after 9/11 have essentially been resurrected, with updated technology, under the guise of combating COVID-19."

"The total-surveillance agenda that began with TIA and that has been resurrected through Warp Speed predated COVID-19 by decades.

Its architects and proponents have worked to justify these extreme and invasive surveillance programs by marketing this agenda as the 'solution' to whatever Americans are most afraid of at any given time. It has very little to do with 'public health' and everything to do with total control."

