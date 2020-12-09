© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova

Journalist, liberal society fixture, and former presidential candidate Kseniya Sobchak has launched a blistering attack on US state media operating in Russia, after it fired a journalist for "criticizing Alexey Navalny.""The real VGTRK [Russia's state broadcasting company] is now in Prague," said of Current Time TV's parent company RFE/RL (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty). "Of course, there is no longer any free press in America - at least for foreign markets. So, shame on Current Time."According to the former socialite, Olevsky did nothing wrong by "blurting out" stories about Navalny, likening the activist's very private social life to that of President Vladimir Putin.Sobchak is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, the former mayor of St. Petersburg and erstwhile ally of Putin. In the early 2000s, she was known as the host of reality show 'Dom-2'. She quit the program in 2012, turning away from low-brow entertainment and towards serious journalism, and eventually hosted a show on liberal TV Rain and MTV Russia. In 2018, she ran in the country's presidential election, coming fourth. Sobchak is now the host of a wildly successful YouTube show, which regularly garners a million views per episode.