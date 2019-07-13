Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a US government-funded propaganda outfit, will soon get a new president - a NeverTrump neoconservative flack, who last worked at an outfit promoting the 'Russiagate conspiracy.'Jamie Fly is supposed to take over at RFE/RL in Prague on August 1, having reportedly been handpicked by board chair Kenneth Weinstein and endorsed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He reportedly received unanimous support from the board, composed of Democrats and Republicans appointed under the Obama administration.Fly's name may not be familiar to the general public, but he is well known in Washington. His latest posting was at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF), a quasi-non-governmental outfit that sponsors the Alliance for Securing Democracy (ASD), among other things.Journalist Glenn Greenwald, who has followed ASD since its inception, called Hamilton 68 "the single most successful media fraud & US propaganda campaign" he had seen in years of covering US politics.The ASD was just one of the outfits that sprung up since 2016, driven by the allegations that Russia "meddled" with the US presidential election that were concocted and weaponized to help explain how President Donald Trump got into the White House instead of the establishment favorite Hillary Clinton - and fuel calls for Trump's impeachment.What they all had in common was seeing "Russians" all over social media, and demanding purges from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other platforms.Meanwhile, RFE/RL was getting caught red-handed violating Facebook's advertising rules by posting pro-NATO propaganda.The rest of Fly's work history is hardly better. Between 2013 and 2017, he worked as a foreign policy adviser to Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida). Rubio, you may recall, currently champions "regime change" in Venezuela and seems to enjoy Trump's favor even after voting against his efforts to secure the US-Mexico border.Prior to working for Rubio, Fly was executive director at the Foreign Policy Initiative (FPI), an interventionist think-tank that operated between 2009 and 2017 and was co-founded by a trio of prominent neoconservatives. Dan Senor served as the chief spokesman for the US occupying authority in Iraq and later as a foreign policy adviser to Mitt Romney in 2012.During the neoconservative-dominated George W. Bush administration, Fly worked at the National Security Council and at the office of the Secretary of Defense, under both Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates.Yet in an administration whose foreign policy is run by Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton, he should be a perfect fit.