For the third year, first in St. Petersburg, in the village of Ol'hina, and then in the city itself, on the street Savushkina, in the building number 55 there is a mysterious organization, which is officially called the Limited Liability Company Internet Research, and unofficially nicknamed by its employees, the so-called "Kremlin trolls", "the Ministry of Truth".



The official founder and director general of this organization is the retired militia colonel Mikhail Bystrov, and is funded by the Concord holding, headed by friend and chef of President Vladimir Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin. Since 2000, this holding organizes banquets in the Kremlin, as well as cooperates with "Vointorg" and the Ministry of Defense.



In the "Trust Ministry", approximately 400 people, who change one at a time for 12 hours, sit around the computer around the clock and write in blogs - mostly in "Live Journal" or "VKontakte". There are several departments. In one they are engaged in the blogosphere, in another they are preparing TK - technical tasks, in the third one - they comment on the news in Russian and foreign media, in the fourth - mount photos in the photoshop, forcing, say, heads of Navalny and Obama to the bodies of animals, and so on.

