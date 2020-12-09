© Reuters / Yuri Maltsev



The US' decision to label residents of the disputed Kuril Islands as Japanese is a "very strange and irregular" move, former Australian diplomat Gregory Clark has told RT, adding it shows "rampant revisionism" on the US' part.The bizarre move by US officials first caught the eye of Japanese media last week. It transpired thatfor the purpose of drawing green cards.The sneaky designation sparked an angry reaction in Moscow, with Russian diplomats stressing that the country's sovereignty over the four islands is not the subject of any dispute.But today the State Department is seeking to reopen the settlement of the Second World War and encouraging territorial revanchism."Such a designation certainly amounts to "rampant revisionism" and meddling in affairs between Moscow and Tokyo, believes former Australian diplomat Gregory Clark, a specialist in international relations and security.Moreover, it looks likemove on Washington's part, given its own role in the secession of the disputed islands from Japan in the aftermath of World War II."It was America who forced Japan to give up these islands in the peace treaty with Japan in 1951," Clark told RT, adding that the loss of the islands by Tokyo received wide international recognition - regardless of the bilateral Russia-Japan relations. The two nations still lack a proper peace treaty.