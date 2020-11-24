China will respond to the reported visit of a US Navy admiral to Taiwan and firmly opposes any military relations between Taipei and Washington, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday., two sources told Reuters on Sunday. Neither Taiwan nor the United States has officially confirmed the trip.Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China "resolutely opposes" any form of exchanges between US and Taiwanese officials or the two having military relations.China urges the United States to fully recognise the extreme sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, Zhao told a news briefing."The Chinese side will, according to how the situation develops, make a legitimate and necessary response," he said, without elaborating.Zhao also expressed his displeasure with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on economic exchanges following a meeting between Taiwanese and US officials in Washington.China has already lodged "stern representations" with the United States, which should stop having these kinds of interactions with Taiwan, he added.