Society's Child
1 dead, 292 fall sick in Andhra Pradesh due to 'mysterious disease'
NDTV
Mon, 07 Dec 2020 12:09 UTC
The mysterious disease that began spreading in Eluru city in Andhra Pradesh claimed one life on Sunday even as about 292 residents fell sick.
More than 140 of the patients have returned home after treatment at the hospital while the condition of others was stable, the West Godavari district medical and health officials said.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy spoke with AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney over the phone and enquired about the situation and said the Centre was ready to extend any possible help.
The Union Home Ministry was also in touch with the Governor's office over this, official sources here said.
Nothing has yet been established as to what caused the disease that saw people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea.
Health authorities could not yet establish the cause of the sudden disease though blood tests and CT (brain) scan were performed.
Cerebral Spinal Fluid tests also turned out to be normal. The probable cause could become evident only after the culture test results came in.
According to district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, E-coli results were also awaited.
Himanshu Shukla told PTI that expert scientists from the National Institute of Nutrition and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology from Hyderabad would arrive in Eluru on Monday for diagnosing the cause of the disease.
A 24x7 control room has been set up in the Eluru Municipal Corporation office.
Milk samples were also collected at random and sent for examination in Vijayawada.
A 45-year-old man, who was admitted to the GGH in Eluru with symptoms of nausea and epilepsy, died in the evening.
The majority of the people who suffered the sickness had recovered within a few minutes but at least seven persons were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday for better treatment.
All the patients tested negative for COVID-19. Special teams of doctors have been rushed to Eluru to treat the victims while a house-to-house survey has been undertaken to identify prospective patients.
State Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar also rushed to Eluru to review the situation and monitor the treatment.
BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao, who spoke to state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, said a five-member team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Mangalagiri here was sent Eluru to treat the patients.
G V L Narasimha Rao said he spoke to AIIMS Delhi Director Randeep Guleria and other experts on the mysterious disease and also made them talk to the West Godavari district medical officials.
Poisonous organochlorine substances could be the mostly likely cause of the disease, the MP said after talking to the experts.
Expressing concern over the spread of the mysterious disease, state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan directed the health authorities to ensure proper medicare to the afflicted persons.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has scheduled a visit to Eluru on Monday to visit the patients in the GGH and later hold a review meeting with the West Godavari district officials.
Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas (Nani), who represents Eluru, said tests established that water contamination was not the cause of the mysterious disease.
Nani visited the hospital again on Sunday and took stock of the situation and said there was no need to panic.
"Most of the victims have recovered and others are stable. We have readied 50 beds in the GGH in Vijayawada to shift patients if required. Our medical teams are attending to every patient," the Deputy Chief Minister said.
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh too visited the hospital and spoke to the victims.
He blamed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government's negligence for the disease outbreak, though initially it was suspected that water contamination caused it.
Expressing anguish over 292 people falling ill, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a full-fledged inquiry into the disease outbreak and declaration of health emergency in Eluru city.
Comment: Sputnik reports on the possible causes:
What Could've Caused the Outbreak?
Besides water contamination, there's also a suspicion that anti-mosquito fogging may have caused the disease. Doctors from top medical institutions have conducted blood tests and CT (brain) scans along with Cerebral Spinal Fluid tests on patients, which have so far turned up normal, making the disease a mystery.
Other tests, conducted by experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), however, revealed the presence of lead and nickel metals in excessive quantities in patients.
The report contradicts a statement by local authorities which ruled out water and air pollution as possible culprits for the illness. Another team of scientists from the National Institute of Chemical Technology, National Institute of Nutrition and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology have started field-level studies in Eluru to reveal the exact reasons for the disease.
Pesticides?
Officials are now also exploring the possible overuse of pesticides on vegetables in the area.
"We are collecting vegetable samples from top 20 places. Cases are being reported throughout the entire Municipal Corporation area", Himanshu Shukla, West Godavari Joint District Collector told IANS.
Preliminary analysis of various test reports has established the role of organochlorine substances, which are used in agriculture and mosquito fogging.
SOTTfolk: Here's something scary:
1) In Brazil, in 1987, there was a bad nuclear incident where radioactive Cesium 137 for radiation therapy was taken from an out of business hospital and which killed and injured lots of people caused HUGE damages. Wee wee pee pee ahh on that: [Link]
2) Just a few hours ago, At Reddit's 'hold my feeding tube' (HMFT) board of videos and comments, someone posted a video of someone playing with an identical radiation therapy canister of what appears to be C-137 and dated about two weeks ago. Watch the video (30 seconds); [Link]
3) Read the top entry after the video by a nuclear scientist;
4) Down the page, (Control-F smirking) a comment validly brings up that this looks like that 1987 disaster is unfolding in realtime!!! (And they've NOT discovered it yet!; i.e., the above people might be ill from radiation sickness! relating to that radiation therapy canister in the video from 11/2020!!!! )
That comment by SmirkingImperialist (love that name) Pasted from SOTT's other article on the above:
