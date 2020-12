© BBC

At least one person has died and 227 have been hospitalised by an unidentified illness in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh.Officials are investigating the cause of the illness, which swept through the town of Eluru over the weekend.It comes as India continues to battle a pandemic, with the world's second-highest coronavirus caseload.Andhra Pradesh has been one of the worst-affected states - at more than 800,000, it has the country's third-highest case count.The state's chief minister, Jaganmohan Reddy, said that special medical teams are being sent to Eluru to investigate the cause of the illness. Mr Reddy is also expected to visit the town to meet the patients and their families.Mr Srinivas said that the patients' blood samples did not reveal any evidence of a viral infection."We ruled out water contamination or air pollution as the cause after officials visited the areas where people fell sick," he said. "It is some mystery illness and only lab analysis will reveal what it is."However the opposition Telugu Desam Party has called for an enquiry into the incident , insisting that contamination was the cause of the mystery illness.