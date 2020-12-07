© Phil Taylor / SWNS



A majority of Brits feel the Government's handling of coronavirus has been a national humiliation.The worrying findings for Number 10 also reveal that more than half do not trust the Government to manage the pandemic.A majority of respondentsCriticisms during the pandemic have included the first lockdown in March being called too slowly, being too late to shut UK borders, shortfalls in PPE for healthcare workers, Test and Trace failures, and local lockdown measures punishing some disproportionately more than others.The damning research found thatThe finding is based on research by King's College London and Ipsos MoriData shows there has been a significant increase in the proportion who believe- more than double the 15% who said the same in early April.Half said they are angry with the Government because of how it has handled the crisis, compared with a quarter who do not feel this way.The survey also found thatDespite these views,Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at King's College London, said:that the public are being asked to live with and building a sense of collective responsibility."The UK Government began this crisis with seven in 10 people saying they trusted its handling of the pandemic - but"Some of the reasons for this shift are clear - around two-thirds think the Government failed to prepare properly for a second wave of coronavirus infections and the same proportion think its approach has been confused and inconsistent."These perceived failings have provoked strong feelings in many people, with half of the public saying they think the handling of the pandemic has been a national humiliation, and the same proportion saying they're angry with the Government because of its response."However, despite all the negative and declining ratings, nearly half the public say they support the Government's approach, almost twice the proportion that oppose it, and virtually unchanged from July."So while perceptions of the Government are declining, support for the actual measures are not - which reflects the incredible ongoing commitment among the majority of the public to controlling the spread of the virus."A Government spokeswoman said: "The Government has been working day and night to battle against coronavirus, taking the right steps at the right time to deliver a strategy to protect our NHS and save lives and livelihoods."We have been guided by the advice of experts from SAGE and its sub-committees throughout and our response helped to ensure the NHS was not overwhelmed."We have made significant strides in our response to tackling coronavirus including building the largest diagnostic testing system in British history from scratch, helping to stop the spread of coronavirus through NHS Test and Trace, and securing 357 million doses of potential vaccines through the work of the Vaccines Taskforce, with the first vaccines set to be rolled out next week."