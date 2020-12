AWOL US Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the DOJ has not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.Barr claimed that the FBI has followed up on specific complaints of voter fraud yet they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.President Trump's legal team responded to Bill Barr's comments on voter fraud with fire.

