The Questions No One Asks

"Business International has a long association with the world of intelligence, covert actions, and attempts to penetrate the radical left — including Students for a Democratic Society (SDS)."

"The saying 'the buck stops here' derives from the slang expression "pass the buck"This piece begins with an asymmetrical question to the subject of taking (or imposing) responsibility for disaster; why is it Europe worships its biggest losers? Because the collective memory of any given (European, includes its colonial progeny) society constitutes a state of denial or refusal to take responsibility for colossal mistakes?-VoltaireRecalling and considering Voltaire was French, we can, by way of introduction to the following essay, simply point outseveral times on a grand scale,Despite the destruction of the 'Grande Armée' (380,000 dead French empire soldiers solely due to Napoleon's Russia campaign) and ultimate defeat at Waterloo,WTF. Fewer, if any, created greater mischief for France than Napoleon. Following on Russia, it was Britain finally imposed responsibility on a greatly weakened France.As well, then we have aftermath.and, with his 'Napoleonic Code' imposed upon these, introduced the idea of a 'uniform education' that, shortly after, inspired Prussia to (with Rules!, Obey!) educate all future Germans into Prussian mentalities and we know what that blessed France with, only a short century later, WWI & 'pause' WWII.But, let us not forget, concerning the two 'great' colonizing powers (empires), Britain & France, theThe recipe had been straightforward and simple; as England had devolved away from real democratic principles (bloated from the corruption of empire), it had baked up what looks like...Sing a Song of Sixpence, A bag full of Rye, Four and twenty Naughty Boys, Baked in a Pie.When the pie was opened They began to sing; Wasn't that a dainty dish, To set before the king....or in the modern idiom:Empty the jails and lunatic asylums of Britain into the American colonies, add in Europe's (as a whole) banished religious fanatics (Calvinists, especially) and stir it all into a hybrid vigor that became today's American empire. Who will be held responsible for the world's superpower run by hyper-criminal lunatics (and religious fanatics) that have dispensed with the rule of law except for a fraudulent pretense; where those accountable to constitutional principles are suborned into 'color of law' applied like make-up on a corpse (of a thoroughly dead republic.)n. the appearance of an act being performed based upon legal right or enforcement of statute, when in reality no such right existsWhat the preceding definition misses is, these days, it is a common occurrence for suborned American politicians to pass, and rank political animals (judges) to uphold, laws so far outside the scope of their constitutional authority, it is difficult to recognize the reality with even the most twisted (honest) caricature.the very essence of any notion of accountability,where no-one assumes responsibility for the crimes of empire but in fact that is where the USA is arrived at.It is in this environment or pretense of law, an incredible charade is playing out concerning so-called 'Russiagate' where no one party will take responsibility for a web of deceit so tangled, it resembles nothing so much as the habitat of a Black Widow.1) How is it when Pompeo left the CIA, to become Trump's Secretary of State, a Russiagate principal,CIA Chief-of-Station in London when the phony Steele Dossier was concocted, and up to her neck in other aspects of the attempted take-down of Trump , was the name put forward for Trump to nominate as Pompeo's CIA replacement?for Trump to nominate to become boss at the CIA? Why didn't Pompeo tip Trump to Haspel's 'hands on' dedication to sabotaging his campaign ? Why on Earth would Trump nominate a CIA Director that not only has a vested interest in Russiagate 'damage control' but has sucked Trump deeper into the patently false Russia animus?2) It would appear thethan getting to the bottom of what actually happened. Now that any attempt to hang 'responsibility' for Russiagate on 2nd tier bureaucrats (e.g. Peter Strzok, Lisa Page et al) is slipping away,who took the abandoned Russiagate project from 'Never Trump' Republicans and breathed new life into it? The point of the Durham investigation is clearly ongoing damage control, and(when still President), Obama himself was briefed on Russiagate with (then) CIA Director Brennan and (then) FBI Director Comey present.Now, the real rub: Attorney General William Barr and Gina Haspel are sleeping together within a probe run by a pro (Durham) with a who's who résumé ofAppointed by Bush Jr Attorney General, Michael Mukasey, in a previous stint (stunt) concerning the crimes of Haspel,(sandbagged the investigation of)3) Does anyone else recallwho began his career as a CIA analyst and liaison to Congress during the CIA's Iran-Contra damage control efforts, as well, it smells to high heaven he worked for the former CIA Director GHW Bush presidency during thewhich reached all the way to the White House.4) Finally, insofar as CIA 'personalities' involved, the biographical indicators tied to Obama that media, both alternative & mainstream, won't touch with a proverbial 'ten foot pole' ... why the strong profile indicatingSon of an American intelligence officer, Ann Dunham , Obama worked for the long time CIA front company,, prior to his community service & political career, and plausibly performed covert work for the intelligence community throughout his career, including a strong indicationWell, why not? The profiling fits, topped off with a presidential history 180 degrees opposed to the anti-empire activist community he supposedly emerged from.Insofar as the CIA people surrounding Trump, one should recallfrom its early years to serve his (and his brother John Foster Dulles) personal corporate interests, the history of United Fruit is unequivocal.What is going on with theplain and simple. Barr has stated there will be no action taken before the election.perhaps some lowly apparatchiks will be made to fall on their swords;but either way, the end result will be all aboutIt follows, none of theis about Trump as much as it is aboutthis core is not to be found in any of these agency principals as much as it is the corporate boards and associated criminal cabals the CIA has historically serviced.So, where does 'the buck stop'? Well, plainly these days it doesn't.and if profit means we blow up everybody, everything and ourselves along the way, well, the lunatics putting obscene amounts of money in their pockets might not have thought that through. Unless you're Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo et al, in which case if they manage to blow this small planet up, rather than face accountability, it just a matter of 'God's will .'