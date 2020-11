© Twitter



After Attorney General Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to pursue "substantial allegations" of irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, the head of the DOJ's Election Crimes Branch has decided to resign."Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications," Richard Pilger wrote in an email to his colleagues, obtained on Monday by the New York Times, "I must regretfully resign from my role as director of the Election Crimes Branch." Pilger reportedly said he would move to a different role at the DOJ, working on corruption prosecutions.The policy change mentioned by Pilger was outlined by Barr in a memo on Monday, withits results certified and all recounts and other contests concluded, Barr wrote, but "such a passive and delayed enforcement approach can result in situations in which election misconduct cannot realistically be rectified."Urging the prosecutors to address these allegations in a "timely and effective manner," Barr cautioned that they shouldAccording to the Times,into Republican allegations that there wereWhile Democrat Joe Biden declared victory on Saturday after mainstream media reported that he has more than 270 electoral votes needed, President Donald Trump has challenged that in court., and Trump's lawsuits seek an audit of the vote in multiple states where his early lead was wiped out by mail-in votes counted long after Election Day.Democrats, mainstream media outlets and social media giants have insisted there is no "widespread" voter or election fraud, labeling all of Trump's claims as "unfounded" or "disputed."