President Donald Trump said in a televised interview that he has spoken to Attorney General Bill Barr about the high-stakes Durham probe and received assurances the government has 'plenty' of evidence to bring charges against his main political rivals.He made the extraordinary statement - which if accurate would be a breach of normal firewalls between prosecutors and the executive in a politically charged investigation - in an appearance on the Fox Business Network, where he also pronounced himself cured of the coronavirus.The Justice Department did not immediately respond when asked to confirm the president's characterization of his conversation with Barr.He was referencing U.S. Attorney John Durham's probe of alleged FBI misconduct during the Russia probe, instigated by Barr's appointment of Durham, a career prosecutor.Describing the government's evidence, Trump said:He was speaking to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. He praised DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, whose lengthy report included an array of findings critical of the conduct of FBI agents involved in the Russia probe.Trump also attacked federal prosecutors who obtained a guilty plea from former national security advisor Mike Flynn, and who secured a sentence of longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone. Trump commuted Stone's sentence before he was to appear in prison. Former campaign chair Paul Manafort is in home confinement after getting a 7 1/2 year sentence on corruption charges.Barr admonished Trump to avoid public comments after his remarks and tweets about the Stone case, and reportedly argued against the commutation of his sentence after conviction for lying to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks and witness tampering.On Thursday, Trump spoke repeatedly about the government's evidence, having previously said he tries to keep his distance from prosecutions. He indicated his declassification of materials was designed to aide prosecution.The president indicated Barr's own reputation was on the line.Trump also said he would 'get involved' with prosecuting Hillary Clinton, having vowed to 'lock her up' during his 2016 campaign.'I've never seen such liars as this, they're worse than crooked Hillary, she was worse in other ways. She was worse when she delete 33,000 e-mails illegally and she should be indicted for that,' Trumps aid.'I said I'm going to not get involved, but I'm going to have to get involved,' Trump said.Obama's wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, cut a blistering video released by the Biden camp Monday where she called Trump a 'racist.'