"We write to ask that you open an emergency investigation into whether U.S. Attorney General William Barr, U.S. Attorney John Durham, and other Department of Justice political appointees are following DOJ's longstanding policy to avoid taking official actions or other steps that could improperly influence the upcoming presidential election."

"Attorney General Barr has signaled repeatedly that he is likely to allow DOJ to take prosecutorial actions, make public disclosures, and even issue reports before the presidential election in November. Such actions clearly appear intended to benefit President Trump politically."

In August, Attorney General William Barr refused to commit to withholding any report by DOJ watchdog John Durham before the November election - causing Congressional Democrats to froth at the mouth over an "October surprise" meant to hurt Joe Biden.Durham was appointed by Barr to investigate the Russia investigators - including members of the Obama-Biden administration, the FBI and the DOJ.Now, days after a top prosecutor on the Durham team resigned - reportedly over what she thought was "pressure from Barr to produce results before the November election,", according to the Daily Caller . Democrats Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) in a letter to DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz, wrote:The letter follows a similar demand on Thursday from 10 Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.House Judiciary Republicans suggested that theadding "And the results won't be pretty for them."As part of his investigation, Durham has interviewed former CIA Director John Brennan and others, allegedly regarding the CIA's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind interference in the 2016 US election in order to help President Trump.In an August 13th interview,. Days later,used to obtain surveillance warrants on former Trump adviser Carter Page. Clinesmith -who worked on both the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Russia probe,, and interviewed Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos Meanwhile, earlier this month White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows suggested that"And I use the word unlawful at best, it broke all kinds of protocols and at worst people should go to jail as I mentioned previously," Meadows said during a virtual appearance on Fox Business' Mornings With Maria on Monday.If the Obama-Biden DOJ did nothing wrong, what do Democrats have to worry about?