A Central Intelligence Agency officer conducting counterterrorism operations in Somalia has reportedly been killed.The Times claimed that the officer's death marks the 135th CIA casualty over the past 20 years.The Shabab took credit for a deadly attack that killed multiple Somali troops earlier in the week, the Times noted.Following the 2020 election, Trump has also expedited his push to withdraw troops from Iraq and Afghanistan in attempts to end what he calls America's "forever wars" and make good on one last campaign promise. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller announced Nov. 17 that Trump had ordered troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to be cut to 2,500 and 2,000, respectively, by Jan. 15, 2021.