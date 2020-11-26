© REUTERS / Tom Brenner; REUTERS / Carlos Barria

In an address calling for unity in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Joe Biden took a moment to push back against President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud, calling the process "full and fair and free."While Biden mostly spent his Wednesday address focused on the pandemic, the Thanksgiving holiday, and calls for Americans to unite, he took a moment to address the presidential election and dismissed claims that voter fraud took place."Our democracy was tested this year," he said. "And what we learned is this: the people of this nation are up to the task."The people of this nation and the laws of the land won't stand for anything else," he added.Biden called for "Republicans, Democrats, and Independents" to "come together and work together.""And that, my friends, is what I'm determined to do," he said.While Biden gave his address, President Trump phoned into a public hearing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where lawyer Rudy Giuliani was alleging voter fraud in the state.The president repeated claims that thousands of illegal ballots in favor of Biden were dumped on election night, and Republican poll watchers were intimidated and not allowed to fairly watch the counting process.