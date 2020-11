© Screenshot



Conservative commentator,McCullough got a hold of the New York TimesMcCullough discovered thatMeaning, (according to McCullough) President Trump could only get a certain percentage of votes and the rest were swapped to Biden. Indicated that someone hacked and reprogrammed the machines. Don't forget, on September 30, 2020, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that memory sticks used to program Philly's voting machines were stolen along with a laptop.Below is a detailed video posted by McCullough exposing alleged fraud using the Dominion voting software.In the video below MSNBC was paranoid about Dominion:For once I agree with Barbra, do you think she has the same opinion today?They are lying to us folks and it scares them to death President Trump might be on to something.