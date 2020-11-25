timestamp data chart
Timestamped data sample
Conservative commentator, Kevin McCullough discovered how Dominion distributed the votes and what may have caused votes for Trump to be flipped for Biden.

McCullough got a hold of the New York Times data feed from midnight November 4th to November 9th.

McCullough discovered that Trump was capped in Philadelphia via a programming fraction. Meaning, (according to McCullough) President Trump could only get a certain percentage of votes and the rest were swapped to Biden. Indicated that someone hacked and reprogrammed the machines. Don't forget, on September 30, 2020, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that memory sticks used to program Philly's voting machines were stolen along with a laptop.

Below is a detailed video posted by McCullough exposing alleged fraud using the Dominion voting software. Ironically, Democrats paranoid that Trump would use Dominion software against them screamed from the rooftops in 2018 and 2019 about how easily Dominion could be hacked.

In the video below MSNBC was paranoid about Dominion:


What was more bone-chilling was MSNBC's Orwellian response when they realized the video clip was reposted and went viral.

As the media will now go into overdrive to explain that there is no way the election could have been hacked, multiple news agencies beginning in 2018 sounded the alarm.

The post below is from 2016.

Here's an NBC reporter in 2017.

This is going to hurt your brain...

On September 17, 2018, a federal judge in Georgia ruled that the state can continue to use electronic voting machines despite concerns they can be easily hacked.

For once I agree with Barbra, do you think she has the same opinion today?

They are lying to us folks and it scares them to death President Trump might be on to something.