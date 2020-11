The DOJ appointed Robert Heberle, the acting Chief of the "Public Integrity Section" (PIS) of the Criminal Division of the Department, to investigate and prosecute "election related" crimes two weeks ago. This followed in the wake of the very public resignation of the prior prosecutor who refused to follow the President's agenda. Heberle and PIS are notorious for prosecuting conservatives and being hitmen for conservative politicians.Conservatives beware!Heberle is a 36 year old Yale Law graduate, and is known for the prosecution of innocent Congressman Steve Stockman, convicted of fraud when both donors in his trial admitted that they were not defrauded, did not feel defrauded, and where all the government witnesses admitted there was no fraudulent scheme pushed upon those donors.Heberle started at the Department of Justice's PIS in 2011 at the height of Obama's power, and official crimes and executive branch reign of terror.DOJ has no qualms about using prosecutions to affect elections and outcomes. Taking out Sen. Stevens was critical to giving Democrats the 60th vote for Obamacare The "Public Integrity Section" that Heberle comes out of also engaged in the spurious prosecution fo Ron Paul staffers Jesse Benton and Dmitri Kesari, over paperwork crimes that came down to the manner in which they reported expenses on campaign finance forms, and whether it was accurate to classify a vendor payment as also enticing a sitting State Senator to change his political allegiance. Benton served probation and Kesari served 90 pointless days for that paperwork crime Gateway Pundit General Counsel John Burns, who litigated against Heberle, had this to say about him:The "Public Integrity Section" persecuted pro-Trump conservative former State Senator Jon Woods of Arkansas , alleging a complicated scheme of government grants and kickbacks, none of which benefited or went into the pockets of Woods. Woods was convicted of the movement of money in waysIf Defendants acted as the DOJ regularly does, they would face additional charges for obstruction of justice. The DOJ never faces this scrutiny, because political hack federal judges are either in on the fix or, perhaps a more charitable view: federal judges view themselves as an extension of the prosecution.Philip Zodhiates ran a direct mail fundraising firm that catered to conservative elected officials and pro-life groups, among others, named Response Unlimited. The Department of Justice told him they were seeking a ten year sentence for Zodhiates having given a woman in his church an 8 hour car ride from Virginia to Buffalo: the woman and her daughter were fleeing an abusive relationship and the fleeing woman did not have court custody of the child. DOJ offered Zodhiates probation if he testified against conservative Liberty University to aid in the DOJ harassment of conservative institutions, Zodhiates refused and is serving a three year sentence due to be released next year Conservative political prisoners in America are excessively punished for minor transgressions or in some cases, for invented crimes.The targets of the Department of Justice are conservatives who might launch a campaign for Senate, critical figures within the conservative movement, and potential future candidates. Their selection of cases shows their biases.Heberle's Facebook makes him seem like a human being, with travel photos and family photos. His family and siblings are also in the public eye, with a sister pictured below who is a Dallas-area model, one sibling persecuting the public and the other entertaining the public.