In the modern secular church of fakers, they tell us anger is wrong, outrage is wrong, acceptance in hypnotic sleep is what we must aim for.Always bow to "smooth transitions." When there is disagreement, swallow your bile, give in, make peace with tyranny. The pain will only last for a little while. Then you will reach a higher understanding.The authorities and their minions of the press have the final word. Our job is to fit ourselves into their scheme of things.WE must be flexible. THEY can be inflexible.I realize your attention is focused on the election and vote-fraud right now. But I want to comment on the disaster we're all facing these days:The COVID restrictions. Lockdowns — de facto in-house arrest. Limits on public gatherings. Economic devastation.NO emergency can override the meaning and spirit of the Constitution.There is a line that can't be crossed for any reason. Otherwise, an official or legislature or court could, armed with an excuse, cancel the Constitution.That's exactly what's happened. COVID. It's diabolically clever, because officials will say: "You can't make a choice about how to live your life, because what you do affects other people. If you carry the virus and live out in the open, you'll infect those around you.I've spent the past nine months proving that COVID is a medical and scientific fraud. There is no emergency or great danger. But even if there were, that bright line from freedom to slavery cannot be breached. Or we all go down.Protests? Yes. But more than that, we go back to work.All over this country, we stand on our natural and Constitutional freedoms. We don't give in.Our government is based on the consent of the governed. WE decide. We aren't property of the State. We aren't products shaped by the State. We weren't born to be medical patients all our lives.No one said this would be easy. We aren't living in easy times. It does no good to park ourselves in a swamp of complaining about what should be and spin our wheels.Again: WE OPEN UP THE ECONOMY EVERY WHICH WAY WE CAN. We FIND a way. We barter and trade, if necessary. I'm told that, during the Depression of the 1930s, local citizens in America created 3000 currencies. Their own forms of money.What about the political Left? They seem to want the COVID restrictions. They want to obey political dictates. They are willing to submit to governors' edicts. They bow down and believe and accept the statements of public health officials as if they were written in stone.What was written in stone, with a war just past, was the Constitution. And that law of the land has remained visible, despite all attempts to erase it."The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman." Thomas Paine, 1776.Should we be sidetracked and tricked and bedeviled now, by these politicians and their official experts, we will find ourselves in a new world not of our making; surely not a world matching our desires.We are being told to walk on a road that leads to that place.As strong as the State seems, this is an illusion, because if enough of us refuse — millions of us — we will win. The State and its machinations will be exposed as just another tyranny, in a long line of tyrannies that fell and failed.Be free. Live free. If there is Rescue From Above, isn't it possible the Rescue is waiting to see, first, whether we show the courage that signals we will use that help?Whether you believe the COVID operation was designed to wreak economic destruction, or whether the devastation was an offshoot managed and directed by lunatic politicians, the effect is the same — and the giant X painted across the Constitution is apparent to those who can see. We are living in a post-Constitutional America. That has been the case for a long time, but the violations are so egregious now, no one who is a patriot can look away without betraying his principles.That America could be brought down in such a preposterous way is evidence of how far this country has traveled from its origins. Its founding ideas.Our enemies want to destroy those ideas. They attack them from all sides. They say justice never existed here, and they will bring it about now.We will outflank them if we have the will.So let us have the will.The night appears long, but we can end it.We are the cure.This is the war.