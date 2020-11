© Newsmax TV's "American Agenda"

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax TV his legal team is ready to prove there was a concerted effort by the Democrat Party to exclude Republicans from observing questionable ballots in 10 states.Giuliani also said the president has a good chance of overturning votes in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, which overwhelmingly voted for Democratic challenger Joe Biden."We think we have a good chance," Giuliani told Tuesday's "American Agenda" of two cities in Pennsylvania, "to have that vote overturned and not certified.President Donald Trump has refused to concede the 2020 race to Biden, citing voter fraud, despite several networks calling the race for the former vice president.Newsmax has yet to announce a winner.Giuliani also told Newsmax TV his team is preparing to file a lawsuit in Michigan based off information from a Democrat whistleblower working for the elections board in Detroit, who has given evidence of "days and days of fraud, preparation for it, backdating of votes, going into the location of polling places and showing them how to vote, taking votes of people that weren't registered, and then actually going to the registrar book and registering them at the time."