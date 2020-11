© J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS



Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia), who is leading her congressional race by a thread, has reportedly blamed the Democrat Party for losing elections "we shouldn't have lost" due to embracing radical ideas like Defund the Police.During a conference call between Democrats discussing the results of various 2020 elections, Spanberger claimed she nearly lost her race (she's won by a few thousand votes) because of an attack ad connecting her to the Defund the Police movement.While the results of the presidential race remain unclear, Democrats had a disappointing election night regardless, as they failed to gain control of the Senate and actually ended up losing seats in the House, where they still remain the majority party.Pelosi reportedly claimed during the conference call that "we did not win every battle, but we won the war."