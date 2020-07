© AP Photo/Elaine Thompson



Solan says defunding police by 50 percent would plague city with crime"Socialists" on Seattle's City Council are holding a "reasonable majority" of residents hostage by threatening to slash police spending by 50 percent, a union leader said Saturday."It's absolutely a travesty," said Seattle Police Officers Guild President Michael Solan, appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend." The Seattle Times reported Thursday that three council members have thrown their support behind Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now.The Times said seven out of the council's nine members support defunding police. The department's budget is currently $409 million.Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told "The Jason Rantz Show" on Friday that the council members who support defunding police don't have a real plan."All they have shown us is that they want to reduce the budget by 50 percent. I haven't seen any real planning in that. And, the real tragedy of doing that is that we will lose 1,100 employees," she said.Solan offered a more ominous prediction, saying Seattle will be "plagued with crime" if defunding moves forward."As police officers, we're engaging in this reimagining or re-envisioning police services to our entire city as we must because we serve at the will of the community," he said."But sadly, this socialist city council controlled by a certain group of individuals that have the entire council, if not more importantly our ignored majority, hostage by their political antics, must be stopped."