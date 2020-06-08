© REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Defunding the police is an extremely dangerous idea. I think it makes for a popular hashtag on Twitter, and you have a lot of Hollywood elites who are jumping in on this.

Calls to strip law enforcement of funds should remain on social media and don't reflect reality, a police union president told RT. A former NYPD commander countered that some funds could be reallocated and restored if needed.Nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cops last month have spawned a growing movement to defund police departments. The radical idea has already been embraced by Minneapolis City Council, which has assembled a veto-proof majority to replace traditional law enforcement with a "community-led system." The proposal, which proponents admit will take time to fully implement, has sparked fierce debate about how to ensure public safety in America's cities while rooting out discrimination and corruption.Gamaldi argued that now was not the right time to cut spending on law enforcement, as crime will likely increase due to the large number of Americans now out of work.But with the US spending an estimated $115 billion a year on law enforcement - a figure that has almost tripled since 1977 - some have argued that money given to police could be better spent elsewhere.For now, the prospect of reducing police budgets or abolishing departments altogether is not popular in the United States, with two-thirds of Americans opposing the idea in a recent YouGov poll.