This is Marxism, in plain sight.

With hours left before the election, the Biden-Harris ticket has decided on its closing pitch: full blown Marxism. In a video posted to her Twitter account on Sunday,She claims thatAccording to Harris, equity over equality should be our goal because even if everyone "gets the same amount" the person who started out ahead will still have an unfair advantage. "Equitable treatment," on the other hand, will get us all to the same spot on the mountaintop, holding hands and singing hymns of unity.Equality under the law — the only kind of equality that the government should be concerned with —and that the law does not explicitly give advantages or disadvantages to any individual or group. We are supposed to have that kind of equality in America, but we cannot have true equality in any other sense.but I am not actually the same as anyone else. We are all different in personality, background, experience, etc. I am always going to be dumber, smarter, more hardworking, lazier, more virtuous, less virtuous, than the next guy. Harris's "equity" doesn't acknowledge these variations. It does not account for any differences in personality, character, intelligence, priority, or virtue, assuming that we are all, at heart, exactly the same, and trying to go to the same place.to the same exact elevation, and our choices and talents have little or nothing to do with where we ultimately end up.Same amount of what? And who is giving it? I am not being pedantic when I say that I honestly have no idea what this thing is that we're all getting. Are we talking about money? Job offers? IQ points?She simply shouts, "We should all get the same amount!" And undiscerning listeners are expected to cheer, "Yes!" without stopping to inquire about what, exactly, we are getting, and from whom we are getting it.Equality of opportunity in theory means that the path is cleared and individuals are empowered to walk as far down it as they want.to get them farther than they would have gone on their own. At the end, if all goes according to plan, everyone will be bunched up and packed into the same spot on the same path, some of us bruised and bleeding from the booby traps which were set to prevent us from going beyond that spot.Who decides on the universal outcome for all mankind? Well,and her compatriots in government. She will be more than happy to decide where all people ought to end up — though she herself will not be in that place. She will have ended up in a place that gives her the power to decide where everyone else ends up, allowing her to be the exception to the "equity" she advocates. "All animals are equal but some are more equal than others," as Orwell's pigs declared.To understand how disturbed we should be by it,Or perhaps we need not imagine anything. We need only look elsewhere in the world and through history where this same experiment has been tried. What we find is tyranny and violence, because tyranny and violence is the necessary vehicle by which Marxism is established.Governments, as it turns out, cannot force people to be more successful than their desire, ambition, and skill level will take them. Equity cannot be achieved through mere positive enforcement.Government cannot force people to be successful, but it can steal the fruits of success from the successful, and chop them back down to size. That is within its logistical capabilities, if not its moral or constitutional prerogative.That's what Kamala Harris means when she preaches about equity. That's what is always meant. Now voters just have to decide if it's what they really want.