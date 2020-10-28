kamala harris

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif
'I am not gonna be confined to Donald Trump's definition of who I or anybody else is,' Harris said

Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., laughed when asked during an interview Sunday if she would advocate for a "socialist or progressive perspective" if elected.

CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell asked Harris the question during a "60 Minutes" interview with her and the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Citing a 2019 ranking from the nonpartisan organization GovTrack, O'Donnell told the vice-presidential hopeful that she is "considered the most liberal United States senator." She said that Harris has supported the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all and legalizing marijuana, all policies that Biden has yet to back.


O'Donnell then asked if Harris would bring all of those progressive policies into a Biden administration.

"What I will do, and I promise you this, and this is what Joe wants me to do, this was part of our deal, I will always share with him my lived experience as it relates to any issue that we confront," Harris said.

Harris was then asked if that was a socialist or progressive perspective, leading her to pause for a moment before cracking up.

"No. No," she said while laughing. "It is the perspective of-- of a woman who grew up-- a Black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India. Who also, you know, l-- likes hip hop."

"Like, what do you wanna know?" she continued.

O'Donnell asked the question after President Trump recently accused Biden of being a "Trojan horse" to push through socialist policies "from the left-wing of the Democratic party."

"I am not gonna be confined to Donald Trump's definition of who I or anybody else is," Harris added. "And I think America has learned that that would be a mistake."

Harris later said she wouldn't have joined the ticket if she didn't support what Biden was proposing.