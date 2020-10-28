Puppet Masters
Creepy Kamala bursts out laughing when asked if she has socialist perspective
Fox News
Wed, 28 Oct 2020 00:05 UTC
Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., laughed when asked during an interview Sunday if she would advocate for a "socialist or progressive perspective" if elected.
CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell asked Harris the question during a "60 Minutes" interview with her and the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Citing a 2019 ranking from the nonpartisan organization GovTrack, O'Donnell told the vice-presidential hopeful that she is "considered the most liberal United States senator." She said that Harris has supported the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all and legalizing marijuana, all policies that Biden has yet to back.
O'Donnell then asked if Harris would bring all of those progressive policies into a Biden administration.
"What I will do, and I promise you this, and this is what Joe wants me to do, this was part of our deal, I will always share with him my lived experience as it relates to any issue that we confront," Harris said.
Harris was then asked if that was a socialist or progressive perspective, leading her to pause for a moment before cracking up.
"No. No," she said while laughing. "It is the perspective of-- of a woman who grew up-- a Black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India. Who also, you know, l-- likes hip hop."
"Like, what do you wanna know?" she continued.
O'Donnell asked the question after President Trump recently accused Biden of being a "Trojan horse" to push through socialist policies "from the left-wing of the Democratic party."
"I am not gonna be confined to Donald Trump's definition of who I or anybody else is," Harris added. "And I think America has learned that that would be a mistake."
Harris later said she wouldn't have joined the ticket if she didn't support what Biden was proposing.
Comment: Kamala's little episode didn't play well with either side of the political divide:
A second bout of laughter came when O'Donnell asked if Harris would bring a "socialist or progressive perspective" into Joe Biden's potential Democratic administration.
"No," Harris scoffed, adding that she would instead bring the perspective of a woman "who grew up a black child in America, who was also a prosecutor" and someone who "likes hip-hop."
O'Donnell then made a last-ditch attempt at getting a more substantive answer from the vice presidential candidate, asking Harris if she would push Biden to support 'Medicare for All', a mandatory universal healthcare plan that would replace private health insurance. Harris dodged the question, refusing to give a 'yes' or 'no' answer, instead saying she supports "expanding" on the current system.
The moment drew a slew of social media criticism from both sides of the US political divide.
Leftists said the segment was "infuriating" and slammed the senator for laughing at the idea of pushing for progressive policies. Some called her an opportunist for "not believing in much of anything" and "sprinting away from the real solutions" to the country's problems.
Conservatives, however, suggested that Harris' laughter showed she was lying when she said she would not push progressive policies. The laughter is her "tell," some argued. Another called the senator out for supposedly being a disingenuous politician who "will say or do anything for power".
Others countered that genuine socialists were not fans of Harris and her policies, a sign that she is more centrist than the Trump campaign and Republicans like to suggest.
Others ignored the political substance but picked up on Harris' tendency to laugh a lot during interviews. "Has anyone seen Kamala and the Joker in the same room together?" one commenter quipped.
Reader Comments
