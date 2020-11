Say it ain't so, Joe

Woke Kamala in da house

Those Three Harpies

But what about The Three Harpies?

The Queen of the Blob

What happens on November 3rd? It's like a larger than life replay of the famous Hollywood adage: "No one knows anything."The Dem strategy is crystal clear, spawned by the gaming of election scenarios embedded in the Transition Integrity Project and made even more explicit by one of TIP's co-founders , a law professor at Georgetown University.Hillary Clinton, bluntly, has already called it: Dems must re-take the White House by any and all means and under any and all circumstances.And just in case, with a 5,000-word opus, she already positioned herself for a plum job Taking a cue from TIP, let's game a Dem return to the White House - with the prospect of a President Kamala taking over sooner rather than later. That means, essentially, The Return of the Blob.A Dem presidency, right away, will need to confront the implications of two wars: Cold War 2.0 against China, and the interminable, trillion-dollar GWOT (Global War on Terror), renamed OCO (Overseas Contingency Operations) by the Obama-Biden administration.Among his former, select interlocutors, Biden counts warmonger former NATO secretary-general Anders Fogh Rasmussen - who supervised the destruction of Libya - and John Negroponte, who "organized" the contras in Nicaragua and then "supervised" ISIS/Daesh in Iraq - the crucial element of the Rumsfeld/Cebrowski strategy of instrumentalizing jihadis to do the empire's dirty work.In contrast, two near-certain redeeming features would be the return of the US to the JCPOA, or Iran nuclear deal, which was Obama-Biden's only foreign policy achievement, and re-starting nuclear disarmament negotiations with Russia. That would imply containment of Russia, not a new all-out Cold War, even as Biden has recently stressed, on the record, that Russia is the "biggest threat" to the US.Kamala Harris has been groomed to rise to the top from as early as the summer of 2017.- mirroring Nancy Pelosi ("if this Capitol crumbled to the ground, the one thing that would remain is our commitment to our aid...and I don't even call it aid...our cooperation with Israel."and she did not co-sponsor legislation to prevent war against Venezuela and, again, North Korea. Call her a quintessential Dem hawk.Kagan, self-glorified and idolized as a star conservative intellectual, is of course one of the co-founders of the dreaded neo-con Project for the New American Century (PNAC). That subsequently translated into gleeful Iraq War cheerleading. Obama read his books in awe. Kagan forcefully backed Hillary in 2016. Needless to add, neo-cons of the Kagan variety are all rabidly anti-Iran.Rice's possible contender is Senator Chris Murphy, who in a strategy document titled "Rethinking the Battlefield" predictably goes undiluted Obama-Biden: no "rethinking", really, just rhetoric on fighting ISIS/Daesh and containing Russia and China.Suave Tony Blinken used to work for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the 2000s, so no wonder he's been very close to Biden even before the first Obama-Biden term, when he rose to the top as deputy national security adviser and then, in the second term, as deputy Secretary of State.Close to Blinken is Jake Sullivan, who under the protective wing of Hillary Clinton replaced Blinken as national security adviser in the second Obama-Biden term. He will have a top place either in the National Security Council or the State Department.Many of you will remember The Three Harpies, as I coined them before the bombing and destruction of Libya, and again in 2016, when their remixed version's push for a glorious sequel was rudely interrupted by Trump's victory. When it comes to Return of the Blob, this is the 5K, 5G, IMAX version.Samantha seems to be out. There's a new Harpy in town. Which brings us to the real Queen of the Blob.Michele Flournoy may be the epitome of the Return of the Blob: the quintessential, imperial functionary of what former CIA analyst Ray McGovern brilliant christened MICIMATT (the Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-Media-Academia-Think-Tank complex).The ideal imperial functionary thrives on discretion: virtually no one knows Flournoy outside of the Blob, so that means the whole planet.Flournoy is a former senior adviser to the Boston Consulting Group; the co-founder of the Center for a New American Security (CNAS); a senior fellow at Harvard's Belfer Center; under secretary of Defense during Obama-Biden; favorite of top Harpy Hillary to be Pentagon chief after 2016; and once again favorite to become Pentagon chief after 2020.The most delicious item on Flournoy's CV is that she's the co-founder of WestExec Advisors with none other than Tony Blinken.Every Blob insider knows that WestExec happens to be the name of the street alongside the West Wing of the White House. In a Netflix plot, that would be the obvious hint that a short walk of fame straight into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue looms in the horizon for the star protagonists.Flournoy, more than Blinken, turned WestExec into a certified hit in the Beltway MICIMATT profiting from virtually no P.R. and media blitzes, and talking exclusively to think tanks.Source: Asia Times